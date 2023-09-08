Rockwell community group to hold first meeting about community initiatives Published 12:08 am Friday, September 8, 2023

ROCKWELL — The town of Rockwell will play host to the first Rockwell Community Association meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The association is a non-profit being started by Alderman Dillon Brewer and other members of Rockwell’s Revitalization Committee so the town will have an organization dedicated solely to hosting events and other community efforts for its residents.

Recent events such as Rock the Park in June have been organized by the Revitalization Committee, which has a stated goal of working on various projects that provide enhancements to the town. Brewer said that instead of having the committee split its focus between enhancement projects and events, spinning off the community association will allow the committee to return their focus solely to the original purpose.

Brewer also said that the association is a way for the town to prepare for the future growth that the Board of Aldermen is expecting. The board currently projects the current population of more than 2,300 to double by 2029, and that large growth would allow the town to host more events than have been possible before.

“I’ve lived in Rockwell for all of my life, outside of two and a half years. As much as I’ve loved living in the town of Rockwell, we haven’t had many of the community events that towns such as Salisbury, China Grove and Granite Quarry have had,” said Brewer.

Brewer said that the first event that he hopes to have the committee work on will be closing off a street in downtown Rockwell to have the town put on a street concert. Because the group is a non-profit, any proceeds from events will be donated to charities in Eastern Rowan County, as has been done with events the town has put on in the past.

The meeting will be held in Rockwell Town Hall located at 202 E Main St. Between the town’s Revitalization Committee members and the people that have told Brewer they will be there, he said he is expecting between 30 and 40 people to be at the event, but all residents of Rockwell are invited.