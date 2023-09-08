Gotta’ Run: September running news Published 12:00 am Friday, September 8, 2023

I am still working to get caught up with various things following my bike ride and we’ll spend a few minutes on them in this column. It is great to be home, another wonderful cycling adventure complete and the book underway.

Last Saturday, Catawba College Cross Country hosted the Fleet Invitational at Salisbury Community Park. Both the Catawba men’s and women’s teams had dominating performances with the top five women and top 10 men leading the field. The women were led by Madi Clay from Morganton who posted 18 minutes and 24.8 seconds for the 5K as the top five women garnered a perfect score of 15. Lowest scores win in cross country.

The men took the top 10 spots, all within 52 seconds. Sophomore Tanner Smith took first place in the 8K with a time of 26 minutes, 28.4 seconds. The Catawba men also had a perfect score of 15 on the very pleasant, sunny morning.

Jason Bryan, Catawba cross country coach, said, “We are very excited about both the men’s and women’s teams this year and the talent that this team has. We have never had the depth on both sides like we have this season and it showed at our first meet. We have a lot of work still to do in order to reach our team goals, but these students are ready to get after it each week and continue to build this program into one of the best in the Southeast! Our women’s team will have to contend with some very talented programs within our conference and region that have been good for a while. In order to have a chance to win against those teams, we will need to stay healthy and hungry. On the men’s side, we have one of the best teams in the country in our conference in Wingate (National Runner-up last season). In order to continue to build the men’s team into a perennial NCAA qualifier, the culture of team first will be most important. We hope to get both teams to the NCAA Championship meet in Joplin, Missouri, on Nov. 18 — and have fun along the way!”

One of the most interesting events in Rowan County is coming up next weekend. The Race to the River 5K will take off from Spencer at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and run down Salisbury Avenue to the Yadkin River Park and the Wilcox Bridge. The 5K proceeds go to Rowan Creek Week. In addition, there is quality entertainment scheduled at the new Yadkin Park after the race. The new 5K course is very fast, with the last two miles a steady downhill to the river. All abilities of runners and walkers are encouraged to participate, with great shirts, awards and refreshments at the completion. There is also a fun run for kids, 12 and under.

Creek Week is a week-long celebration of local waters throughout North Carolina. This year, Rowan Creek Week will be Sept. 16-23. In conjunction with multiple organizations and local municipal departments, Creek Week offers recreational, educational, and volunteer opportunities to allow everyone to enjoy and contribute to healthy waters in our area.

Join the Pedal Factory for a bike ride from downtown Salisbury to Spencer (Leg 1) and/or from Spencer to the Yadkin River Park (Leg 2). Leg 1 departs The Pedal Factory bike shop (311 E Council St., Salisbury) at 2 p.m. Leg 2 departs Spencer Town Hall (460 S. Salisbury Avenue, Spencer) in Park Plaza at 2:45 p.m. Participants must BYO bikes and helmets, or rentals are available. Advance signup is required. For more information, contact the Pedal Factory at 704-870-7145.

Join Row Co River Adventures for a guided group sunset paddle along the Yadkin River. The group will meet and launch at the York Hill Boat Access at Yadkin River Park at 6 p.m. The approximate trip is a one-hour, easy paddle. Row Co River Adventures will be providing kayak rentals for the event. Participants can rent a single or double kayak for a nominal fee. Have your own equipment? Join us at no cost. Advance signup is required. To book a rental please contact Nicky at Row Co River Adventures at 704-433-1066 or email rowco@rowcoriveradventures.com.

To keep our waterways clean, the Town of Spencer, Spencer Police Department, Rowan County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Rowan County Public Health will be hosting a Medication Take-Back event for citizens to dispose of unused or expired medications from 1-2:30 p.m. at Spencer Town Hall (460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer). The 5K and fun run registration will be held at the same location from 1:30-2:45 p.m.

Look for more information on the Race to the River and other upcoming events at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org or call 704-310-6741.