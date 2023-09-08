Blotter for Sept. 8: Man with AR-15 charged for pointing gun at relative Published 12:03 am Friday, September 8, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A 33-year-old man is in jail after reportedly threatening his brother-in-law with an AR-15.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Jalen Rivas Hammond, is charged with assault by pointing a gun and injury to physical property for his role in a disturbance that occurred in the 100 block of E. 29th St. on Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the residence around 8:17 p.m. Sheriff’s office reports said that the caller advised that her brother had a gun and was pointing it at her husband.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found a man, later identified as Hammond, standing between two cars in the driveway with a black rifle pointed at his brother in law, who was on the porch.

Deputies ordered Hammond to drop the weapon and he eventually complied. He was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Rowan County magistrate’s office, where he was assigned a $10,000 bond for the assault charge and a $2,500 bond for the injury to personal property charge.

The latter charge stemmed from damage that Hammond allegedly inflicted on the vehicle parked at the residence. According to reports, Hammond left another vehicle at the residence and was angry that the landlord had requested the vehicle be removed from property.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

A burglary occurred on Romana Drive in Salisbury between noon on Sept. 5 and 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 5.

A larceny occurred on Spring Oak Drive in Salisbury between 3:40-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Christopher Dane Coogan, 38, was charged with assault on a female on Sept. 6.

Daniel Scotts Graves, 52, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threat on Sept. 6.

In Salisbury Police Department reports