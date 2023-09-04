High school football: Standings and schedules

Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

Salisbury 3-0 0-0

South Davidson 3-0 0-0

North Rowan 2-1 0-0

Lexington 2-1 0-0

East Davidson 2-1 0-0

Thomasville 2-1 0-0

West Davidson 0-3 0-0

             Friday’s scores

North Rowan 38, Anson 28

Salisbury 65, East Rowan 7

East Davidson 38, Trinity 18

Lexington 45, South Stanly 6

South Davidson 42, North Stokes 0

Thomasville 25, High Point Andrews 6

Central Davidson 44, West Davidson 0

              Friday’s games

TW Andrews at North Rowan

Salisbury at (Roxboro) Person

Thomasville at Ben L Smith

Lexington at Central Davidson

East Davidson at Ledford

West Davidson at Trinity

South Stanly at South Davidson

  South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

Robinson 3-0 1-0

NW Cabarrus 2-0 0-0

South Rowan 1-1 0-0

Central Cabarrus 1-2 0-0

Carson 1-2 0-0

West Rowan 0-3 0-0

East Rowan 0-3 0-0

Concord 2-1 0-1

              Friday’s scores

Mooresville 48, West Rowan 7

Carson 21, Piedmont 3

Salisbury 65, East Rowan 7

Mount Pleasant 31, Central Cabarrus 14

Robinson 40, Concord 0

            Friday’s games

Robinson at Central Cabarrus

Mount Pleasant at NW Cabarrus

A.L. Brown at South Rowan

Open: Carson, West Rowan, East Rowan, Concord

Greater Metro

  Overall GMC

Mooresville 3-0 0-0

Lake Norman 3-0 0-0

A.L. Brown 1-1 0-0

South Iredell 1-2 0-0

Cox Mill 1-2 0-0

Hickory Ridge 0-3 0-0

West Cabarrus 0-3 0-0

                    Friday’s scores

Mooresville 48, West Rowan 7

Lake Norman 34, Asheville 7

Cox Mill 45,  Country Day 27

Olympic 21, West Cabarrus 20

Statesville 22, South Iredell 15

Porter Ridge 38, Hickory Ridge 22

                Friday’s games

A.L. Brown at South Rowan

Marvin Ridge at Lake Norman

Hickory Ridge at Chambers

Piedmont at South Iredell

Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus

Hickory at Cox Mill

Open: Mooresville

