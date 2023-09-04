High school football: Standings and schedules
Published 4:03 am Monday, September 4, 2023
Central Carolina
Overall CCC
Salisbury 3-0 0-0
South Davidson 3-0 0-0
North Rowan 2-1 0-0
Lexington 2-1 0-0
East Davidson 2-1 0-0
Thomasville 2-1 0-0
West Davidson 0-3 0-0
Friday’s scores
North Rowan 38, Anson 28
Salisbury 65, East Rowan 7
East Davidson 38, Trinity 18
Lexington 45, South Stanly 6
South Davidson 42, North Stokes 0
Thomasville 25, High Point Andrews 6
Central Davidson 44, West Davidson 0
Friday’s games
TW Andrews at North Rowan
Salisbury at (Roxboro) Person
Thomasville at Ben L Smith
Lexington at Central Davidson
East Davidson at Ledford
West Davidson at Trinity
South Stanly at South Davidson
South Piedmont
Overall SPC
Robinson 3-0 1-0
NW Cabarrus 2-0 0-0
South Rowan 1-1 0-0
Central Cabarrus 1-2 0-0
Carson 1-2 0-0
West Rowan 0-3 0-0
East Rowan 0-3 0-0
Concord 2-1 0-1
Friday’s scores
Mooresville 48, West Rowan 7
Carson 21, Piedmont 3
Mount Pleasant 31, Central Cabarrus 14
Robinson 40, Concord 0
Friday’s games
Robinson at Central Cabarrus
Mount Pleasant at NW Cabarrus
A.L. Brown at South Rowan
Open: Carson, West Rowan, East Rowan, Concord
Greater Metro
Overall GMC
Mooresville 3-0 0-0
Lake Norman 3-0 0-0
A.L. Brown 1-1 0-0
South Iredell 1-2 0-0
Cox Mill 1-2 0-0
Hickory Ridge 0-3 0-0
West Cabarrus 0-3 0-0
Friday’s scores
Lake Norman 34, Asheville 7
Cox Mill 45, Country Day 27
Olympic 21, West Cabarrus 20
Statesville 22, South Iredell 15
Porter Ridge 38, Hickory Ridge 22
Friday’s games
A.L. Brown at South Rowan
Marvin Ridge at Lake Norman
Hickory Ridge at Chambers
Piedmont at South Iredell
Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus
Hickory at Cox Mill
Open: Mooresville