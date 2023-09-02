Runners Club, Salisbury Parks and Rec and PD host running class Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

The Fall Beginning Runners Class will be held at the Salisbury Police Department on Liberty Street starting on Thursday, Sept. 6. Class starts at 6 p.m. and will meet on eight consecutive Thursday evenings. BRC is an eight-week course designed to take participants from a beginning runner to a 5K runner. Each evening begins with approximately 30 minutes of classroom instruction before participants hit the streets for a run that gradually increases in distance from ½ mile to 3 miles.

The classroom sessions cover topics such as a class overview, shoes and equipment, stretching and strengthening, running form, nutrition, injury prevention and safety. A professional in the topic will teach the class each night.

After the classroom session, participants will go outside and start running slowly with walking mixed in. This is a running class, not a class for walkers, and while walking will certainly be allowed, the point is to learn to run. On the first night, we’ll cover a half-mile by running or run/walking. Each class will gradually increase the distance until the 8th class reaches 3.1 miles, a 5K. Additional training, usually three other workouts, will be scheduled on other days of each week.

The fee for the class, individual coaching, a training dri-fit shirt, one free race and a one-year membership in Salisbury Rowan Runners remains at $65, unchanged for at least six years. Graduation will happen after the 8th class following completion of the final night’s 5K run on Salisbury’s Greenway and Bare Bones 5K course. Participants must not miss more than two meeting nights to graduate and receive a diploma.

Stephanie Gallo, 2022 BRC graduate, said, “Last fall I participated in the Salisbury Rowan Runners Beginners Running Class. This wonderful class provides knowledge and experiences from specialist educators and fosters a love of running. From the first class, I felt totally welcome at my beginner level. As a new runner over 55 and a woman, the injury prevention and safety classes were most important and extremely helpful to me. The class on stretching and strengthening covered all my newly found and developing running muscles. The fun part was the weekly running plan where I proved that I could run longer distances and enabled me to dream big, believe in myself, and set longer distance running goals. Taking this class improved my running experience, answered my newbie questions, and was a good investment in my running future.”

Registration is available at the link below or can be done in person at the first class. This is an adult class but children, 12 and up, can attend with parent when approved on an individual basis ahead of the first class. All participants must be attentive, dressed to exercise and bring a water bottle. Please call David Freeze at 704-310-6741 or Steve Clark at 704-202-6601 with any questions.

The race locally this coming weekend is on Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Run for the Word 5K, hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church in Landis. The 9 a.m. 5K and 9:50 a.m. fun run are both flat courses and all proceeds benefit the South Rowan Bible Teachers Association since the state doesn’t fund them. Runners, walkers and virtual participants (you can sleep in) will support the association providing those Bible teachers at South Rowan and Carson high schools, China Grove and Corriher-Lipe middle schools and one coming at Southeast Middle School. Go to www.salisburyrowanrunners.org or call 704-310-6741.