Ester Marsh: Pelvic floor therapy Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

I did an article on this a few years ago, and it has come up quite a few times the past week, so I want to share my story again. I am one of those who isn’t scared to talk about sensitive topics. One of those topics is incontinence. I did not have too much trouble with incontinence until my son was born. He was 9 pounds, 4 ounces and face up. They turned him three times with forceps (no anesthesia) and I truly believe that had a lot to do with my incontinence that started shortly after.

As an aerobics instructor, we jump around a lot and I was doing OK until I would do jumping jacks or jump rope with two feet together. I felt I was too young to have this problem. There is myth No. 1 — incontinence only happens to older people. Myth No. 2: I birthed children so it’s “normal” to have incontinence afterwards. And myth No. 3: incontinence only happens to women.

So truly off and on for almost 23 years, I have dealt with some sort of incontinence. I am very open about it, and when we were doing jumping jacks in class, I would tell the people to do what I did if they didn’t want to pee their pants. My gynecologist, and one of my best friends, Dr. Jesse Blumenthal, always checked up on me about this. She mentioned numerous times that there is therapy for pelvic floor, but life got in the way and my incontinence issue got pushed to the side. I was able to continue with a poise pad while jumping around and do Kegel exercises.

Slowly the problem was getting worse and when Dr. Blumenthal and I talked about incontinence a few years ago (still in the middle of the pandemic), PT for incontinence was mentioned again. She said that Novant has an amazing physical therapist who specializes in pelvic physical therapy. Her name is Lauren Sides and she practices at the therapy place off Julian Road. I am still so thankful that I started physical therapy back then! It has made a world of difference! My issue was that I had a slight prolapsed bladder, weak floor muscles and a lazy bladder! Because of having incontinence, I would go to the bathroom any chance I had, thinking it would help but it actually made it worse. Then the Kegels I was doing were performed incorrectly. Lauren explained everything so clearly with visuals and biofeedback that I started making huge improvements soon after I started the therapy! My pelvic floor got stronger and is able to support my bladder better. Learning how to “pelvic brace” when straining such as coughing, lifting or laughing.

All went very well and then, that fall of 2021, I got tonsil cancer. Well guess what? After my throat surgery, the last thing I was thinking about was doing the pelvic floor exercises and of course you know what followed? Started to “dribble” again. As with any other muscle, if you don’t use it, you lose it! I started to do my pelvic floor exercises regularly again and right now I feel my bladder is like it was before my big baby delivery. The best part about the exercises is that you can do them anywhere, anytime, sitting, standing, in bed or in the car. And yes, I continue to do my exercises which truly only takes me about 5 minutes. And men, if you are dealing with the same problem, there is as much help for you with physical therapy as there is for women. Talk to your doctor and schedule your appointment to fight your incontinence soon.

Ester H. Marsh is director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.