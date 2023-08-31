High school football: Salisbury, Carson win JV games; West falls to Blue Devils Published 9:55 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

From staff reports

Jayvee games …

GRANITE QUARRY — Salisbury had a big night on special teams, blocked four punts and won 48-14 at East Rowan on Thursday.

Jamantay Cox had a night to remember with two blocked punts, a sack, two rushing touchdowns and four 2-point conversions.

Da’Rrius Jefferies had a pick-six, a rushing touchdown and a pair of 2-point conversions.

Nolt Lescoe threw a touchdown pass to Brooklyn Jones for a Salisbury TD.

Elijah Davidson blocked a punt for a touchdown and added a sack.

Tony Pagan also blocked a punt.

•••

MOORESVILLE – West Rowan coach Louis Kraft saw some improvement in the jayvee squad, but the Falcons lost 35-8 to Mooresville on Thursday.

The West touchdown was scored by Jaidyn Bacon.

Ja’mih Tucker made two interceptions for the Falcons.

•••