High school football: Salisbury, Carson win JV games; West falls to Blue Devils

Published 9:55 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury coach Clayton Trivett. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

From staff reports

Jayvee games …

GRANITE QUARRY — Salisbury had a big night on special teams, blocked four punts and won 48-14 at East Rowan on Thursday.

Jamantay Cox had a night to remember with two blocked punts, a sack, two rushing touchdowns and four 2-point conversions.

Da’Rrius Jefferies had a pick-six, a rushing touchdown and a pair of 2-point conversions.

Nolt Lescoe threw a touchdown pass to Brooklyn Jones for a Salisbury TD.

Elijah Davidson blocked a punt for a touchdown and added a sack.

Tony Pagan also blocked a punt.

•••

MOORESVILLE – West Rowan coach Louis Kraft saw some improvement in the jayvee squad, but the Falcons lost 35-8 to Mooresville on Thursday.

The West touchdown was scored by Jaidyn Bacon.

Ja’mih Tucker made two interceptions for the Falcons.

•••

UNIONVILLE — Trip Marcum scored three touchdowns as Carson won 32-6 at Piedmont on Thursday.
Jase Overcash had a rushing TD. Colin Masingo threw a touchdown pass to Kayden Cruz. Jamarion Brown had a 2-point conversion.

 

 

More Sports

No. 21 UNC opens with South Carolina, seeks to build on 9-win season with Heisman hopeful Drake Maye

High school volleyball: South moves to 4-0 in SPC; losses for West, East, Salisbury

High school cross country: Carson boys perfect; South girls win

College football schedule: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Print Article