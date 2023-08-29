Letters to the editor 8.27 Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Response to weekend Vet letter

Suddenly we have a “combat veteran” who thinks it’s right to call out other veterans who, by the grace of a God that writer holds dear, never had to experience that nightmare. He is suddenly proud of his service that some time ago he wrote asking not to be thanked for his service, because he was a draftee and hated being forced to serve in “Nam”.

I’m a son of WW2 combat vet, who is a son of WW1 combat vet. They weren’t drafted…and neither was I. We voluntarily asked to serve our country. As my fellow “combat” veterans tell me, it doesn’t matter if you didn’t see combat, you assumed the risk. It’s only “right” to serve your nation.

Timothy Cornell, China Grove

End the Don and Joe Show

I had a dream last night – Donald Trump and Joe Biden got together to discuss the 2024 presidential race and the current state of affairs in America. The conversation went something like this: “You know we both are the front runners in our respective parties, although the majority of Americans feel like we’re too old, carry too much baggage and are not the best person to lead our country for the next four years. The focus is on our personalities, egos and legal problems. Both of us are really distractions, preventing constructive debate on the real issues. We are both tired, and people by and large are tired of us. Both of our parties have capable people – whadda ya say we both agree to drop out of the race and let the American people hear constructive debate, and decide on candidates who can provide some effective leadership to steer this country in a more positive way? We’ll both go down in history as statesmen after all, who put the good of the nation ahead of our own personal ambitions.”

Then I woke up and remembered that we are in fact living a nightmare where our country is becoming more and more dependent on our adversaries. Our adversaries are teaming up against us. Experts agree that they’re preparing for a war that the United States military is underprepared for. Our friends don’t trust us and our enemies don’t respect us. Moral and physical decay and lawlessness are growing like cancer within our land. Congress is content to sit on its hands and do little more than political posturing while unelected regulators and bureaucrats run roughshod over the constitution.

It’s probably unrealistic to hope that Don and Joe would decide on their own to put the best interest of the American people above their personal egos and political aspirations. But perhaps if enough people cared enough about their country and their children’s futures to demand they move aside, America could choose a better future than the one it appears we are currently headed for.

Tim Deal, Salisbury

Veteran comments on presidential race

As a U.S. Navy vet (1967-71), I have many late relatives who served in WW1,WWII, Korean and Viet Nam ( Wars and Conflicts). Their collective opinions of the current state of the USA would be similar to mine, if the deceased could state their opinions!

My dad, a Yellow Dog Democrat, loved FDR,JFK, and Clinton. The oldest of those three would probably identify as Republicans today.

JFK was killed during my Civics class (coach Shatterly,the teacher) NRHS,Spencer. I liked JFK, even voted for one Dem in my life,Jimmy Carter. Dad was fond of Clinton; I’m very glad Mrs. Clinton is not our Commander-In-Chief.

I spent the last three years of my Dad’s life visiting him often in a secure dementia area of a nursing home. I will never forget the blank stare he gave me until his death in the VAMC, Salisbury. I see this stare often from our current president.

President Trump wasn’t perfect, but putting him in prison will be the only way he won’t be president #45 and #47 too. As Colonel Potter on the M.A.S.H tv show would say;”horse hockey”. That is my opinion of the trumped-up charges against the former president.

Ron Desantis is a Navy vet and former baseball player, two things I have also done during my 74 yr. exciting life thus far.He will make a good VP for Donald J. Trump!

Fred Moore, Salisbury

State needs to fund Leandro

As children across North Carolina start back to school, another year begins without a sound basic education for many of our students. This week marks the one-year anniversary of the most recent Leandro v State of North Carolina case which began in 1994. In this recent case, the State Supreme Court ordered the NCGA to fund the Leandro Comprehensive Remedial Plan. And yet, the NC General Assembly still refuses to fund a sound, basic education for our children, that is guaranteed in our state constitution.