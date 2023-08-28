High school football: Salisbury wallops Wolfpack Published 12:35 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Staff report

WALKERTOWN — It didn’t start all that well for Salisbury on Friday at Walkertown.

The Hornets’ offense opened with a drop, followed by a lost fumble, followed by an incompletion.

But on the Hornets’ fourth offensive snap, Jamal Rule got his first touch, and it was a stampede to the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown.

The Hornets (2-0) got rolling at that point and went on to smash Walkertown 62-6 in what became a running-clock nightmare for the home team.

Walkertown (1-1) had no passing threat (7 yards) and didn’t offer much pass defense. It was a breezy evening for Salisbury QB Mike Geter. There were plays when he had multiple receivers running free and his toughest decision was whom to throw the ball to for a touchdown.

Geter was as efficient as ever — 7-for-11 for 150 yards and four touchdowns.

Hank Webb, the backup QB as well as a receiver, kicker and punter, had the distinction of catching a TD pass — and then throwing one.

Webb also put four kickoffs in the end zone for touchbacks, which is quite helpful to Salisbury. The Hornets make you start on the 20, they stop you, they get a short field, and then they score again.

Deuce Walker, who will announce his college destination in September, had four catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns, one of the biggest receiving games of his career,

Bennie Howard also had two TD catches in a breakout game.

Rule piled up 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries. That’s 23.5 yards per carry.

Dashawn Brown had a 2-point conversion catch.

Salisbury got a defensive touchdown from Jaden Warren.

Other defensive leaders included Jaylin Graham-Taylor and Emmanuel Esare.

Big Saderion Robinson makes it difficult to run the ball inside against the Hornets, although Walkertown tried it quite a bit.

Walkertown’s only score came late in the first quarter when Camron Torrence Kelly broke a long run down the Walkertown sideline.

Salisbury (2-0) is at home against East Rowan (0-2) next.