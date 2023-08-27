Kannapolis PD: Stirewalt search warrants yielded no bomb-making material Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — After a man was stopped in Kannapolis in the early morning of Aug. 15, a police officer found a pipe bomb in Jamie Stirewalt’s vehicle. A Kannapolis deputy chief said that search warrants conducted at two residences linked to Stirewalt were executed as part of due diligence and that no bomb-making materials were recovered.

“There was not any reason to believe there was more material (at either location), but when you find something of that nature, you have to do your due diligence to make sure there is not anything to make incendiary devices,” Kannapolis Deputy Chief Daniel Wallace said.

Wallace noted that you cannot be too careful whenever there is a threat of a mass-casualty event.

Two houses were searched. One is located at 590 Gee Drive in Kannapolis, and the other is at 180 Hidden Pond Lane in China Grove. At the first location, officers found an undisclosed amount of narcotics. With both properties being inside Rowan County, the Kannapolis Police Department requested aid from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to serve the warrants.

According to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered an undisclosed amount of drugs from the residence at 590 Gee Drive in Kannapolis.

“Our search warrant was for bomb-making materials,” Wallace said. “We let Rowan County handle the (recovered) drugs.”

With no evidence of material at either location, Wallace said they feel like they have tied up loose ends.

“We notified the (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), so they are aware of it,” Wallace said.

He added, “We have determined that it was an isolated incident, and there will be no further investigation.”

When Stirewalt was initially pulled over, the officer reportedly located the pipe bomb in the trunk within a small safe with a combination code. When the officer asked Stirewalt to open the container, he reportedly complied.

The Cabarrus County bomb squad was contacted to destroy the bomb at the scene.