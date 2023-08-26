Building an Empire, part 2: Developers want community involved in hotel
Montgomery Ward staircase, area that will become steakhouse with upper mezzanine private dining. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Josh Barnhardt, left, and Brett Krueger in the Montgomery Ward section. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Brett Krueger reviews rendering of example artwork in the steakhouse. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Montgomery Ward main dining area for future steakhouse. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Area leading to future apartments in Montgomery Ward section. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Montgomery Ward original lighting, to be preserved for use in future steakhouse. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Windows overlooking South Main Street, second floor of Montgomery Ward section that will be apartments. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Second Floor of Montgomery Ward section will be apartments. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Second floor of Montgomery Ward section will be apartments. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Second floor of Montgomery Ward section will be apartments. This is the original floor. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original toilet from Montgomery Ward bathroom. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original door in the Montgomery Ward bathroom. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original Montgomery Ward bathroom. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The steeple of First United Methodist Church is seen through a broken window pane. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original staircase in Montgomery Ward, to be preserved and used for apartment tenants. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original 1930s door to third floor showroom of former Montgomery Ward. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original 1930s door to third floor showroom of former Montgomery Ward. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
View of third floor original storeroom of Montgomery Ward. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
View of third floor original storeroom of Montgomery Ward. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Earthquake bolts, helping support part of original 1855 hotel section. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
View of third floor original storeroom of Montgomery Ward. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
View of third floor original storeroom of Montgomery Ward. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original 1930s radiator from Montgomery Ward section. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Brett placing the finishing touches on the example artwork that would be used for the hotel. These were postcards from the turn of the century (from Clyde’s collection) that have been turned into artwork. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
After removing two modern ceilings, the team discovered the original 1907 tin ceilings that have been perfectly preserved and that will be re-used in the hotel lobby. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Historical pictures of the original hotel. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Historical pictures of the original hotel. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original hotel lobby that will be renovated into the future boutique hotel lobby. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original 1907 elevator in the hotel lobby. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Josh stands under an arch from the original 1855 section of the hotel. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original 1855 staircase in the hotel. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
One of many examples of horsehair plaster that will be restored. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original 1855 millwork/baseboard from the hotel section. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Area that was tested to sand/stain the original floors. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Example artwork that would be used for the hotel. These were postcards from the turn of the century (from Clyde’s collection) that have been turned into artwork. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
One of the many examples of unique bath fixtures in the hotel section. These little niches inside the hotel room will be restored into small coffee bars in each room. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
One of the many preserved doors to be resused in the restoration. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
The original grand ballroom can be seen peaking out above with its grand woodwork. Apartments were built inside the ballroom in the 1940s, and will be removed to restore the ballroom to its original grandeur. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
One of dozens of original clawfoot bathtubs throughout the property. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
One of many original windows that will be restored. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Brett Krueger highlights the dozens of various types of wallpapers that are found throughout, many of which will be recreated to provide an original touch. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Hotel sink. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Hotel medicine cabinet. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original windows — hundreds to be repaired/preserved. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Example of the various centuries of paint colors and wallpapers used throughout. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Example of the various centuries of paint colors and wallpapers used throughout. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original hotel rooms that shared commons spaces and bathrooms. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Josh Barnhardt looks at one of the bay windows that will be painstakingly restored. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Josh Barnhardt peels back layers of history with many rooms having 3-4 types of wallpaper and paint colors….most of which have not been touched in over 70 years. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
One of the bay windows that will be painstakingly restored. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Example of the various centuries of paint colors and wallpapers used throughout. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
One of the original skylights in the hotel section. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
One of the shared bathrooms in the hotel. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
One of the original hotel rooms. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original 1907 staircase leading to the 3rd floor of the hotel. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Staircase of hotel. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Looking down hallway of the original hotel section, to be preserved in Phase 2. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Josh and Brett looking at Phase 1 of the Empire Row. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Josh explaining the restoration of Phase 1, known as Empire Row, which will create five meticulously restored two-story rowhomes. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Looking at Phase 1 section of Empire Row, where the original brick will be restored and windows brought back to their original locations. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
An original window that will become a doorway to one of the rowhomes. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
View of the section that will become a private greenspace to be used by the rowhome residents. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
View of the 12 foot windows that will be a focal point for the end-unit, that will come with its own elevator. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
One of the bay windows that will be painstakingly restored. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Original hotel façade and sign. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Current state of Montgomery Ward and hotel section. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
Renderings of hotel rooms. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.
This is part two of a two-part series.
Brett Krueger has 25 years of experience in construction and development, plus he’s a second-generation builder with a strong real estate sales background. As a real estate developer, Krueger possesses the rare ability to design a project while managing budgets and people. His projects have been nationally recognized for design while meeting financial projections on construction. Most notable of his projects have been the Ivey’s Hotel in Charlotte and the Windsor Hotel in Asheville. Both hotels were No. 1 ranked and 5-star rated in their markets on Tripadvisor.com.
Josh Barnhardt is a Salisbury native who developed a fascination with history and old buildings. Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, he learned the value of hard work at a young age, much of it in construction. Josh has lived in historic neighborhoods in New York City, Charleston and Charlotte, cultivating a passion for creating distinctive downtown living spaces. His 20-year career has included international technology consulting, leadership in banking positions and now his own company, Iron Horse Development. Barnhardt’s previous projects in Salisbury include Lofts on Innes/Barnhardt Jewelers and The Salisbury Building.
Architect Eddie Belk, originally from China Grove, has worked in historic preservation for over 45 years. Belk Architecture has repurposed 98 national historic buildings that total over seven million square feet. He received North Carolina’s highest preservation honor, the Ruth Coltrane Award in 2020. Belk, with his wife’s blessing, was lured out of retirement to finish the Empire project.
All three major players are confident that the Empire will thrive based on solid statistics about Salisbury and the surrounding area. Over 1,200 people toured the Empire during the 2022 OctoberTour. More than 32 million cars travel I-85 annually through Salisbury. The Empire will be the nicest hotel within a 45-minute radius and hotel industry metrics show Salisbury could easily support 25 boutique hotel rooms above the development group’s projected rates. Downtown festivals, three local theaters, other events and the new Bell Tower Green, all of it walkable, will attract overnight guests.
Kreuger said, “We’re going to mix old and new things here throughout the project. We’ll have all new framing and HVAC. We want the diners to see the hotel archway. The stamped tin will remain on the ceiling in the hotel entrance. I want to leave everything I can, but we will still mix new with it.”
Barnhardt added, “We want to feature the grandness of the structure, the moldings, the arch and the staircases.”
Both Kreuger and Barnhardt want Salisbury and Rowan County citizens involved in the project both before and after completion. Kreuger said, “I have been up and down these streets and I know most of the merchants. We are going to buy what we can right here. And if we can’t get it here, we will use ‘Made in the USA’ products. We’ll be heavily involved in local charities.”
Barnhardt added, “This building is for all, not just us or the out-of-towners who will come here. We want everybody from Salisbury and Rowan to pass through this building at least several times a year.”
Old things are coming back, and new things will be added. Two domes were taken off the building in the 1970s and they are going back up per Krueger. He also broke the news that 404 colors of LED lights will be used on the front of the building. Those lights will change colors, depending on the season or who is renting the ballroom. Drive by on successive nights and the lights likely will be totally different.
Krueger has a list of ways that the community can get involved in this major project. Memorabilia is displayed in the sales windows of two storefronts in the Empire building. There are also renderings of what the Empire will soon look like, some of them specific to the hotel rooms, apartments, restaurant and rowhouses. He said, “Stop by and take a look. We still need help, and we still need the community. Come by and bring us something about memories of the hotel or any part of the building. Or just tell us a story about what you know, anything you want to share. Interest was strong during OctoberTour. We are offering naming rights on hotel rooms and other ways to be a part of this. We have to do it right or we wouldn’t do it all. The Empire is a canvas to be developed. There is such energy here.”
Brett Krueger can be reached at bdckr@msn.com.