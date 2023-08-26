Building an Empire, part 2: Developers want community involved in hotel Published 12:05 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

This is part two of a two-part series.

Brett Krueger has 25 years of experience in construction and development, plus he’s a second-generation builder with a strong real estate sales background. As a real estate developer, Krueger possesses the rare ability to design a project while managing budgets and people. His projects have been nationally recognized for design while meeting financial projections on construction. Most notable of his projects have been the Ivey’s Hotel in Charlotte and the Windsor Hotel in Asheville. Both hotels were No. 1 ranked and 5-star rated in their markets on Tripadvisor.com.

Josh Barnhardt is a Salisbury native who developed a fascination with history and old buildings. Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, he learned the value of hard work at a young age, much of it in construction. Josh has lived in historic neighborhoods in New York City, Charleston and Charlotte, cultivating a passion for creating distinctive downtown living spaces. His 20-year career has included international technology consulting, leadership in banking positions and now his own company, Iron Horse Development. Barnhardt’s previous projects in Salisbury include Lofts on Innes/Barnhardt Jewelers and The Salisbury Building.

Architect Eddie Belk, originally from China Grove, has worked in historic preservation for over 45 years. Belk Architecture has repurposed 98 national historic buildings that total over seven million square feet. He received North Carolina’s highest preservation honor, the Ruth Coltrane Award in 2020. Belk, with his wife’s blessing, was lured out of retirement to finish the Empire project.

All three major players are confident that the Empire will thrive based on solid statistics about Salisbury and the surrounding area. Over 1,200 people toured the Empire during the 2022 OctoberTour. More than 32 million cars travel I-85 annually through Salisbury. The Empire will be the nicest hotel within a 45-minute radius and hotel industry metrics show Salisbury could easily support 25 boutique hotel rooms above the development group’s projected rates. Downtown festivals, three local theaters, other events and the new Bell Tower Green, all of it walkable, will attract overnight guests.

Kreuger said, “We’re going to mix old and new things here throughout the project. We’ll have all new framing and HVAC. We want the diners to see the hotel archway. The stamped tin will remain on the ceiling in the hotel entrance. I want to leave everything I can, but we will still mix new with it.”

Barnhardt added, “We want to feature the grandness of the structure, the moldings, the arch and the staircases.”

Both Kreuger and Barnhardt want Salisbury and Rowan County citizens involved in the project both before and after completion. Kreuger said, “I have been up and down these streets and I know most of the merchants. We are going to buy what we can right here. And if we can’t get it here, we will use ‘Made in the USA’ products. We’ll be heavily involved in local charities.”

Barnhardt added, “This building is for all, not just us or the out-of-towners who will come here. We want everybody from Salisbury and Rowan to pass through this building at least several times a year.”

Old things are coming back, and new things will be added. Two domes were taken off the building in the 1970s and they are going back up per Krueger. He also broke the news that 404 colors of LED lights will be used on the front of the building. Those lights will change colors, depending on the season or who is renting the ballroom. Drive by on successive nights and the lights likely will be totally different.

Krueger has a list of ways that the community can get involved in this major project. Memorabilia is displayed in the sales windows of two storefronts in the Empire building. There are also renderings of what the Empire will soon look like, some of them specific to the hotel rooms, apartments, restaurant and rowhouses. He said, “Stop by and take a look. We still need help, and we still need the community. Come by and bring us something about memories of the hotel or any part of the building. Or just tell us a story about what you know, anything you want to share. Interest was strong during OctoberTour. We are offering naming rights on hotel rooms and other ways to be a part of this. We have to do it right or we wouldn’t do it all. The Empire is a canvas to be developed. There is such energy here.”

Brett Krueger can be reached at bdckr@msn.com.