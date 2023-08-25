Blotter for Aug. 25

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Illegal dumping on Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury was reported on Aug. 22.

Credit card fraud occurred on Peeler Road in Salisbury between 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Identity theft reportedly occurred on Emanuel Church Road in Rockwell between 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 12:10 p.m. on Aug 20.

Vandalism causing property damage reportedly occurred on Happy Lake Road in Salisbury between 5:51 p.m. on July 1 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 22.

An ATV was reportedly stolen from Cruse Road in Salisbury between 9:21 a.m. on Aug. 10 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Kashawn Anthony Clarke, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance on Aug. 22.

Taylor McKenxie Howell, 30, was charged with identity theft on Aug. 22.