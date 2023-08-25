Blotter for Aug. 25
Published 12:00 am Friday, August 25, 2023
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Illegal dumping on Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury was reported on Aug. 22.
- Credit card fraud occurred on Peeler Road in Salisbury between 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 22.
- Identity theft reportedly occurred on Emanuel Church Road in Rockwell between 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 12:10 p.m. on Aug 20.
- Vandalism causing property damage reportedly occurred on Happy Lake Road in Salisbury between 5:51 p.m. on July 1 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 22.
- An ATV was reportedly stolen from Cruse Road in Salisbury between 9:21 a.m. on Aug. 10 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 22.
- Kashawn Anthony Clarke, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance on Aug. 22.
- Taylor McKenxie Howell, 30, was charged with identity theft on Aug. 22.
- Raekeem Dajuanta Tillman, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces.
Salisbury Police Department reports
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1700 block of S. Main St. between noon-4 p.m. on Aug. 11.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Ridge Ave. at 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 24.
- Walter Lee Daugherty, 53, was charged with second degree trespass on Aug. 23.
- Frank James Hoyle, 39, was charged with possession of stolen goods on Aug, 23.