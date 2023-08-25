Blotter for Aug. 25

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 25, 2023

By Chandler Inions

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • Illegal dumping on Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury was reported on Aug. 22.
  • Credit card fraud occurred on Peeler Road in Salisbury between 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 22.
  • Identity theft reportedly occurred on Emanuel Church Road in Rockwell between 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 12:10 p.m. on Aug 20. 
  • Vandalism causing property damage reportedly occurred on Happy Lake Road in Salisbury between 5:51 p.m. on July 1 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 22. 
  • An ATV was reportedly stolen from Cruse Road in Salisbury between 9:21 a.m. on Aug. 10 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 22.
  • Kashawn Anthony Clarke, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance on Aug. 22.
  • Taylor McKenxie Howell, 30, was charged with identity theft on Aug. 22.
  • Raekeem Dajuanta Tillman, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces. 

 

Salisbury Police Department reports

  • A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1700 block of S. Main St. between noon-4 p.m. on Aug. 11.
  • A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Ridge Ave. at 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 24.
  • Walter Lee Daugherty, 53, was charged with second degree trespass on Aug. 23.
  • Frank James Hoyle, 39, was charged with possession of stolen goods on Aug, 23.

