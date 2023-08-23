High school volleyball: East beats Mooresville in 5 Published 1:55 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Freshman Madalynn Tigert had 13 aces as East Rowan’s volleyball team beat Mooresville in five sets on Tuesday.

Cameron Ostle had 19 kills for East in a 25-21, 25-15, 10-25, 18-25 and 15-3 win by the Mustangs. East lost momentum for a while, but put it all together in the decisive fifth set.

Alli Corl had seven kills for East.

Jaeley Legg had 18 digs and led East (2-2) in serve receive.

Jacee Eudy had 30 assists.

Mooresville is 1-1.

East is home against West Stanly on Thursday.