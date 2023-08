High school girls tennis: All 8 Hornets participate in 9-0 win Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Staff report

TYRO – Salisbury’s girls tennis team opened Central Carolina Conference play with a 9-0 win over West Davidson.

All eight Hornets got some action.

The Hornets (3-0, 1-0) got singles wins from Millie Wymbs, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs, Meredith Williams , Addie Griffith and Lola Koontz.

Winning doubles teams were Millie Wymbs-Barr, Cora Wymbs-Williams and Dashia Canada-Katelyn Duran.

It was the first high school win for Canada and for Duran.