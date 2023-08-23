Blotter for Aug. 23

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Staff Report

In Salisbury Police reports

  • A vehicle larceny occurred in the 900 block of Locke Street between 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 4. The total estimated loss was $220.
  • A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of E. Innes Street around 4:17 p.m. on Aug. 21. 
  • Glorious Wood, 19, was charged with assault on a female w/sexual motives on Aug. 21. 

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • An assault occurred on Tree Limb Lane in Kannapolis between 3-3:25 a.m. on Aug. 20.
  • An assault occurred on Scaley Bark Drive in Salisbury between 7-7:44 a.m, on Aug. 20.
  • A string trimmer was stolen on Nicholas Run in Salisbury between 1-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 20. Total estimated loss was $150.
  • An ATV was stolen from Mt. Vernon Road in Woodleaf around 4:12 p.m. on Aug. 20. The total estimated loss was $6,000.
  • Sasha Cherie Rippey, 32, was charged with resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on Aug. 20. 
  • Richard William Gilley, 39, was charged with assault on a female and resisting arrested on Aug. 20.

