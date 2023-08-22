Teen charged after officer discovers altered firearm Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

SALISBURY — A juvenile faces charges of possessing an altered firearm after a Salisbury Police officer heard numerous shots fired from a vehicle.

A Salisbury Police officer was conducting a traffic stop near the North Long Street and 11th Street intersection around 5:53 p.m. on Friday when he reportedly heard “about a dozen shots in rapid succession behind him.”

The officer looked into his mirror and saw cars scrambling to get out of a nearby intersection. He pursued one of the vehicles, a silver Toyota, and pulled them over in a business’s parking lot near Lafayette Street.

A woman, later identified as Latriese Donnelle Wallace, 37, reportedly exited the vehicle and said that everything was “OK.”

A male juvenile reportedly got out of the car and appeared like he was going to flee. The officer ordered him to the ground, at which time an item reportedly fell to the asphalt.

The officer recovered the item, a purple and silver handgun and later discovered that the serial number had been altered.

Since the male subject is underage, his information was not made public.

Wallace was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, expired registration and driving while license revoked.

Another woman in the car was not charged.