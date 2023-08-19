Building an Empire, part 1: Hotel restoration work set to begin soon
Published 12:10 am Saturday, August 19, 2023
1 of 67
This is part one of a two-part series.
Developers Brett Krueger and Josh Barnhardt both have a long history of successful projects. Add in architect Eddie Belk, and their knowledge of renovating old buildings is formidable. Krueger and Barnhardt announced last week that Phase 1 of the Empire renovation will start in the fall. Barnhardt said, “The plans have been ready for the whole building, and now the financing is in place for phase 1.”
Phase 1 will include five rowhomes facing Bank Street, one grand apartment overlooking Main Street and a corner retail space. This is part of the Efird Store section that was built in 1906. This portion of the building is structurally sound, has a new roof and is ready to go.
The rowhomes will each be a two-story walkup unit of 2,200 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and outdoor amenity space in the rear of each unit. Currently, Krueger and Barnhardt are entering into an agreement with Downtown Salisbury Incorporated to purchase the section of the Empire that will become the rowhomes.
Phase 2 won’t be far behind. Set for this portion of the project are three retail spaces on ground level, 17 apartments on the first and third floors, 25 boutique hotel rooms on the second floor and the Grand Ballroom. This portion of the Empire building was built in the mid-1840s and 1906. Recent documents verify that the oldest portion was constructed in the 1840s instead of the 1850s as previously thought. That portion was in use 15 years before the start of the Civil War in 1861. The hotel will include a spa, fitness center and various common spaces.
All 17 apartments in this section will be available on the first and third floor. Apartments will be one and two bedrooms, with reserved parking, secure access, courtyard space and a fitness room. The Grand Ballroom’s original high ceiling will be open and exposed, and the entire room will be available for rental event space. Kreuger said, “This ballroom is one of most historic on the east coast and we want to showcase it.” Most recently, the ballroom was filled with small hotel units serving World War II veterans who needed housing after their return to civilian life. These units will be removed.
Phase 3 to follow later involves the reclamation of the Montgomery Ward portion of the building which was added in 1938 and last closed in 1963. Krueger and Barnhardt plan a steakhouse on the ground floor and have a verbal agreement with Epic Steakhouse while terms are being discussed. Seating would be on the ground floor with an overflow area on a mezzanine. Twenty more apartments will use the second and third floors, all with the same amenities in Phase 2. A basement will be used for a spa and meeting space.
The total project is over 100,000 square feet and is budgeted for $22 million in costs. Downtown Salisbury owns the Empire building.