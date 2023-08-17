Blotter for Aug. 17
Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 17, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 1000 block of Celebration Drive between 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 5:35 a.m. on Aug. 15. The total estimated loss was $1,250.
- A burglary occurred in the 100 block of W. Lafayette St. between 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. The total estimated loss was $2,000.
- A jackhammer was stolen from a contractor company in the 600 block of Hedrick St. between noon on June 1 and noon on June 2. It was reported on Aug. 15. The total estimated loss was $2,102.
- A larceny occurred in the 400 block of S. Merritt Ave. between 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 15. The total estimated loss was $300.
- A burglary occurred in the 800 block of Maupin Ave. between 9:57 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. The total estimated loss was $198.
- A larceny occurred in the 400 block of E. Innes St. between 11:30-11:45 p.m. on Aug. 15. The total estimated loss was $100.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred on Vanderbuilt Drive in Salisbury between 5:44 a.m. on Aug. 12 and 9:01 a.m. on Aug. 14.
- Aszia Sharie Glenn, 42, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle on Aug. 14.
- Demetrius Dion Nunn, 49, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 14.
- Ray Howard Lewis, 46, was charged with flee to elude, reckless driving to endanger, carrying a concealed weapon, center lane violation and speeding on Aug. 14.
- William Foster Wells Jr. was charged with breaking and entering, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon, assault and injury to real property on Aug. 14.
- Michael Bradley Gillespie, 33, was charged with assault of a minor on Aug. 14.