Blotter for Aug. 17

In Salisbury Police Department reports

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 1000 block of Celebration Drive between 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 5:35 a.m. on Aug. 15. The total estimated loss was $1,250.

A burglary occurred in the 100 block of W. Lafayette St. between 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. The total estimated loss was $2,000.

A jackhammer was stolen from a contractor company in the 600 block of Hedrick St. between noon on June 1 and noon on June 2. It was reported on Aug. 15. The total estimated loss was $2,102.

A larceny occurred in the 400 block of S. Merritt Ave. between 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 15. The total estimated loss was $300.

A burglary occurred in the 800 block of Maupin Ave. between 9:57 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. The total estimated loss was $198.