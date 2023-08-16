Area Sports Briefs: Barr had flurry of birdies in US Amateur Published 9:44 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

From staff reports

Saliisbury golfer Charlie Barr (Cannon School, High Point) shot 78-73 — 151 in the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship held in Denver.

Barr did not advance to match play.

He made seven bogeys in the first round.

He made four birdies on the front nine during his 1-over second round.

•••

Carson graduate Cade Cranfield made a hole-in-one on the 205-yard No. 16 hole at Winding Creek Golf Club in Thomasville.

Cranfield was playing in a two-man Captain’s Choice tournament. He and partner Ryan Burke shot a sizzling 14-under 58.

•••

In the GPro Tour’s Chatmoss Championship in Martinsville, Va., Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNCG) has shot two 68s and is tied for 22nd.

Michael Childress (Cannon School, Richmond) has shot 68-70 and is tied for 35th.

Davis Richards (South Rowan, NC State) bounced back from a first-round 75 to shoot 69 on Wednesday.

• Lyerly shot 70-68-73 — 211 at Brook Valley Country Club and tied for 13th at 5-under in the GPro Tour’s Greenville (S.C.) Open.

•••

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Coice event, the first-place team was Pdaber, Richard Long, Ty Cobb and Todd Cleary.

The second-place team was Lenny Mauseli, Sheryl Johnson, Allen Terry and Larry Harwood.

Cobb was closest to the pin and had the longest putt.

HS volleyball

South Rowan opened with a 19-25, 25-17, 25-10 and 25-16 win against Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

Meredith Faw had 11 kills and 11 digs. Avery Welch had 13 kills. Leah Rymer had six kills, 10 digs and 21 assists. Laney Beaver had 13 assists and 18 digs. Campbell Withers had 23 digs.

• South Rowan’s jayvees won 25-11, 23-25 and 15-9 against Mount Pleasant.

Danica Krieg had 10 kills. Clancy Street had eight kills. Meghan Eagles had 13 assists and 13 digs. Cailynn Withers had 10 digs.

•••

Salisbury lost to Gray Stone 25-19, 25-14, 14-25 and 25-16 on Tuesday.

Ashley Yang had 18 assists, 16 digs and nine kills for the Hornets (1-1).

Ava Morris had 10 kills, 20 digs and five aces. Addie Myers had six digs. Dayami Acevedo had seven kills and 11 digs. Kendall Henderson had five kills. Sheenya Daugherty had 16 digs. Katie Peeler had eight digs.

• Salisbury swept A.L. Brown 25-23, 25-20 and 25-15 on Monday.

Yang had 25 assists and 18 digs for the Hornets, while Morris had 11 kills and five digs.

Henderson had eight kills, Carmen McQueen had five kills. Acevedo had six kills and 10 digs. Daugherty had 12 digs, and Peeler added six digs.

•••

East Rowan opened with a 25-17, 25-17 and 25-18 win against Central Davidson.

Cameron Ostle led the Mustangs with 22 kills and 10 digs.

Freshman Madalynn Tigert had 11 kills.

Jacee Eudy had 30 assists. Jaeley Legg served four aces.

•••

West Rowan opened with a loss to Lake Norman and a win against Northwest Guilford.

HS basketball

Salisbury senior Juke Harris had a big finish to summer AAU play in the Phenom Summer Finale.

The Wake Forest commit scored 43, 32, 32 before getting 38 in the championship game.

•••

North Rowan senior Bailee Goodlett was offered by Pfeiffer. That’s her third offer.

•••

West Rowan senior Lauren Arnold, the South Piednont Conference Player of the Year, has been offered by Pfeiffer.

HS girls tennis

Carson opened with a 6-3 win against Concord in South Piedmont Conference tennis.

Allie Martin, Kayla Cook and Maggie Cooper won in singles for the Cougars. Martin and Brenna Smith won at No. 1 doubles.

Carson won by forfeit at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.

HS boys soccer

East Rowan opened with a 4-0 win against North Rowan on Tuesday.

Carter Honeycutt, Alex Luna, Corbin Martin and Ivan Landerverde scored goals for the Mustangs.

•••

Salisbury opened the boys soccer season with a 3-2 win at South Rowan on Monday.

Salisbury was in control with a 3-0 lead with six minutes left, but the Raiders scored on a set piece and an own-goal to get back to 3-2 and make things uncomfortable for the Hornets.

Leonardo Fragoso, Abdul Eliwa and Carlos Henriquez scored the Salisbury goals. Eliwa and Hines Busby had assists.

“Other than the last six minutes, I was pleased with the effort and the mistakes can be corrected,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “The match itself was unorthodox with shortened warmups and a delay due to the extreme heat advisory.

Salisbury played seven freshmen and a sophomore who were new to the program. Salisbury got excellent play from Mohammed Jabateh and Robert Moulton.

Next for the Hornets is a home match at Ludwig Stadium tonight at 6 against Mount Pleasant.

Jacill Perez-Gutierrez scored for the Raiders.

Alan Ballinas-Gutierrez was credited with nine saves.

•••

A hat trick by Gio Romero led West Rowan to a 7-2 win against Statesville in Monday’s season opener.

Rodrigo Pacheco scored twice, while Andres Vazquez and Jonny Camacho scored one each.

Assists were credited to Romero, Pacheco, Vazquez, Will Beecham and Andrew Mead.

HS football

Friday’s North Davidson at Salisbury game will be broadcast on WSAT 101.7 FM.

Ken Anderson is back to do play-by-play.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

It’s a “White Out” game for the Hornets, with the first 100 fans getting commemorative T-shirts.

WSAT plans to broadcast the Davie at West Rowan game the second week of the season and will carry the Mooresville at West Rowan game in Week 3.

SAC athletics

The Catawba men’s soccer team is picked to finish fourth in the SAC.

Sebastia Cerda-Tous, Salano Birch, Joseph Allerton, Jacopo Suagher and Zak Stiffler are preseason All-SAC.

•••

The Catawba women’s soccer team is picked first in the South Atlantic Conference.

Hannah Dunn, Helen Summerell, Sydney Jimmo, Kasey Hahn, Kelly Havens and Sharon Mayes are preseason All-SAC.

•••

Wingate is the favorite in South Atlantic Conference volleyball.

Lenoir-Rhyne is picked fourth. Catawba is picked eighth.

College football

Jalon Walker (Salisbury) will be used as both an inside and outside linebacker by Georgia this season.

Walker missed spring football following shoulder surgery, but is good to go now.

Pfeiffer athletics

Zac Chilton, a 2015 Pfeiffer University graduate, has been promoted to director of athletics.

Chilton has served his alma mater as interim athletic director since February of 2023 after the resignation of Danielle Lafferty.