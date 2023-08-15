Village Park announces new fall hours Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — As summer comes to an end and students return to school, the attractions at Village Park have new hours.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 13 through Oct. 15, the Rotary Express and the Carousel will operate on weekends only. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, noon-6 p.m. The train and carousel will also operate on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, from noon-6 p.m. Tickets are $1.50 each.

The splash pad will be open weekends only beginning Sunday, Aug. 13 through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Hours will be Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, noon-6 p.m. Admission is $1.50 per person.

The self-operated splash pad and children’s playground at the Atrium Health Ballpark is open 7 days a week. It is free except during Cannon Ballers games when a ticket is required for admission.

Village Park is located on West C. Street, Kannapolis.