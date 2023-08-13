David Freeze Day 19: The perfect day comes together on the last day of riding! Published 6:00 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023

1 of 8

Editor’s note: David Freeze is cycling along the Mississippi River. This is part two of his adventure, riding from Dubuque, Iowa, up to the source in Minnesota. He is now riding around Lake Superior. Contact him at david.freeze@ctc.net.

I just had my last (for this adventure, at least) Y Service Club ice cream. A Wendy’s Frosty to celebrate the last day of riding. There is so much to celebrate, many prayers answered and so many good people involved. I can’t remember getting to know such a large group of people who stayed involved after I met them.

Yesterday’s weather put me behind but I did find out last night and today about some of the damages, especially the large hail. We didn’t get the hail late yesterday in Barnum, Minnesota but the sky looked like it was ready to let it roll. Just rain and lightning, then rain again last night. I knew I had big miles to do today to get close enough to Minneapolis-St. Paul to pick up the rental car on Sunday. It would take close to 110 miles to do that. I prayed on it, went to bed early and got out the door at first light. Early enough to be chilly in Barnum.

I pedaled over to the Munger Trail again, and was amazed to see runners on the trail at 6 a.m., and many of them wearing lights. After a few minutes, I realized that this was a long-distance relay race with teams of people alternated to cover the distance. The teams covered 200 miles and much of it was on the trail. I met runners for over three hours, and spoke to all of them. They spoke back too, especially nice since I was pushing the pace and it was fun to see them. I have done four of these type races, all fun but also a great way to know people. This race was called the Ragnar Relay.

I pedaled from Barnum where I thought they were having a road race, but it was the first of relay runners starting to arrive. The next town was Moose Lake where the trail ends and then starts back about a mile away. I couldn’t find the continuation point and tried another bike lane, before deciding I had the wrong one because it turned east instead of south. A big mishap was narrowly averted when a man with three little dogs let one loose and he ran under my bike. At this point, I don’t understand how I didn’t hit him.

I started riding on County Road 61, not U.S. 61 like it becomes later. Suddenly the trail was on my right and I got on it again. We passed through Sturgeon Lake, Willow River, Rutledge and Finlayson, all with runners passing through too.

Then it was on to Pine Lake, Rock Creek, Rush City, Harris, Forest Lake, Stacy, Hugo and finally White Bear where I am spending the night. I am in the Emerald Inn which Michael Zachow from Bemidji found, searching for an affordable place near St. Paul. He got the perfect place for a good price, with lots of food sources just a short walk away.

I was 8 p.m. getting in, wanting to stretch the day and end in the right place. I am late writing, but not too worried this time because the cycling part has ended with a 111-mile ride. That is one of the longest ever for me, just a little behind the 120-mile ride done in Missouri a few years back. The weather was perfect, partly cloudy and sunny with a high of about 60. A moderate tailwind helped too, but so did reasonable terrain and mostly good roads.

One odd thing happened to the bike. For the last 30 miles, I could not shift gears. Stuck in place for some reason, we’ll figure it out at home. No flats on this trip, possibly due to the introduction of thorn-resistant tubes for the first time. More about that tomorrow. Skinny Wheels did a great job preparing the bike.

Tomorrow, I start the two-day drive home, perfect for reflection of all the challenges, people and accomplishments of this combined Mississippi River, Lake Superior adventure. I am pleased as can be with the ride. A wonderful experience, for sure.

I will be back for one more day to recap the whole ride, those involved in many ways and the sponsors. Thanks again for riding along! See you tomorrow!