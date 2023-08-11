Salisbury man arrested in Randolph County sex sting Published 3:59 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

A Salisbury man is one of 19 men arrested by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division which concluded a joint investigation regarding the online solicitation of minors.

According to information provided by Randolph County, Randy Dale Moose Jr., 42, of Salisbury, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with attempted first degree statutory sex offense, attempted indecent liberties with a minor, solicitation of a minor, and solicitation of a minor by computer and appearing on location. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Police reports state Moose traveled to a predetermined location in Alamance County to meet with a Randolph County child and the child’s caregiver. Moose allegedly believed the child to be nine years of age and reportedly planned to have sex with the child.

Eighteen others were also arrested including:

Harold Wade Beavers, 67, of Greensboro; Gilber Josue Chilel-Chun, 23, of Asheboro; Qwambe Kai Frasier, 49, of Greensboro; Tony Darrell Howard, 53, of Asheboro; Michael RC Warren, 43, of Greensboro; Christopher Bryan Wilson, 38, of Harrisburg; Larry Alan Hogan, 70, of Ellerbee; Osley Joktan Quincell Moore, 29, of Jonesville; Richard Joseph Gavin, 57, of Charlotte; Tramaine Dion Smith, 43, of Dunn; Roger Elwood Slate, 53, of Germanton; Joseph Barrier Shuping, 61, of Asheboro; Mitchell Lavern Reed, 49, of Rock Hill, S.C.; Joe Carlton Brown Jr., 36, of Greensboro; Ricky Wayne Gilliam, 67, of Wise, Virginia; Gustavo Ventura Salmeron, 47, of Asheboro; William Bradley Norton, 46, of Randleman; William Ray Hartsell, 30, of Charlotte.

The operation included the following agencies:

• Homeland Security Investigations (DHS-HSI)

• Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (Army CID)

• Department of the Navy, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

• Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

• North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI)

• North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Probation / Parole

• Davie County Sheriff’s Office

• Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office

• Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

• Davidson County Sheriff’s Office

• Moore County Sheriff’s Office

• Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office

• Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

• Liberty Police Department

• Winston-Salem Police Department

• Salisbury Police Department

• Gaston County Police Department

• Mayodan Police Department

• Nashville Police Department

• Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

In a press conference following the announcement of the arrests, Randolph County deputies noted that “As technology advances and kids find more ways to connect online, they’re more likely than ever before to run into online predators. According to Bark’s 2022 Annual Report, (a parental control tool) 14.2 percent of teens have encountered predatory behaviors from someone online.

“Just as technology has advanced over the past 10 years, so have online predators’ tactics to groom, manipulate and exploit children. From pretending to be a trusted friend to luring children with games and even manipulating them with blackmail, online predators can be harder to spot than ever before.”

Police offer the following ten tips for parents to help children avoid online predators:

1. Have an open conversation about what an online predator is

2. Teach your child to limit the personal info they share

3. Set up ground rules to never meet in person

4. Educate your child on common predator tactics

5. Establish a judgment-free zone

6. Watch out for warning signs

7. Be aware of the games, apps and websites your child is using

8. Encourage them to report unwelcome behavior immediately

9. Help them with privacy settings

10. Use a parental control tool

Deputies say a parent who suspects an online predator may have contacted their child should document everything, then report first to local law enforcement, then follow law enforcement’s guidance on when to report the issue to the online platform.

The investigations that resulted in these arrests are ongoing, say officials, and additional charges may be forthcoming. Because it remains an open investigation, additional details about the investigations and operation cannot be discussed at this time, however, all defendants should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.