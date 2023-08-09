Out-of-state fugitive caught with stolen church keyboard Published 12:05 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

ROWAN COUNTY — A man wanted out of Virginia now faces charges for breaking into and burglarizing a Salisbury church.

Mykal Othnel David Charter, 21, is charged with breaking or entering a place of worship, possessing burglary tools, larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, possessing stolen goods and as an out-of-state fugitive.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s reports, Charter was driving on I-85 on Monday when he was stopped at 7:42 a.m. near Webb Road.

Deputies discovered that Charter and a female in the vehicle had warrants out of Virginia. Her name is Lamaya Monay McClain, 22. McClain was only charged as a fugitive from justice.

During a vehicle search, deputies reportedly found a keyboard that matched the description of one that had been stolen from Cornerstone Church.

The deputies confirmed with Rowan County detectives that a case involving Cornerstone Church and a stolen keyboard was currently under investigation. Detectives in the case had identified Charter as a suspect and were in the process of getting arrest warrants for him.

Charter was taken into custody by deputies and placed under a $140,000 bond.