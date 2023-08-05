Ester Marsh: I’m so excited to welcome Kim Smith Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

First of all, I want to tell you how excited I am to have Kim Smith on our J.F. Hurley YMCA team! Kim retired from Catawba College where she taught exercise science. With a PhD and a slew of knowledge, I am honored to co-teach the awesome global initiative, Exercise is Medicine program. It’s a 12-week journey toward improved health and fitness.

Patients must be referred by a medical professional (MD, DO, PA, NP). Exercise is Medicine (EIM) is a comprehensive 12-week, medically based exercise program led by credentialed EIM staff (Kim Smith and me right now — more will be added in time). This initiative is to learn how to reduce health risks and improve overall health through exercise and health education. Many people in the U.S., due to inactivity and poor diet, are at risk for chronic health conditions such as hypertension, obesity, hyperlipidemia, hypercholesterolemia and musculoskeletal weakness and pain, just to name a few.

This 12-week inaugural program will start Aug. 15 and will be twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30-6:30 p.m. This program is discounted which is made possible through a grant from our local United Way. The cost is $50 for members and $75 for non-members (regular $199 and $249) and this includes a 12-week membership if you are active in the program, and as always, financial assistance is available. For more information, visit our website at rocabymca.org/exercise-medicine

Classes will be held at our J.F. Hurley YMCA branch with eventually expanding to our West Cabarrus and Harrisburg branches.

At this time spots are limited, so get your referral from your doctor soon!

For more information you can also email Dr. Kim Smith at eimhurley@rocabymca.org or emarsh@rocabymca.org

Exercise is medicine!

Ester H. Marsh is director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley YMCA and EIM certified professional.