Landis contracts sewer evaluation with state funding Published 12:05 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

LANDIS — Through a series of grants, Landis has hired an outside firm to inspect the town’s sanitary sewer system.

“Basically, we are going to be assessing all of our sewer lines to see where our infrastructure is and everything we have on that capacity,” Landis Town Manager Michael Ambrose said.

Given an aging sewer system, Ambrose said the assessment is needed and will also help as they look to the future.

“No. 1, it’s time (for the assessment),” Ambrose said. “No. 2, we have a bunch of older maps, and we have to continue going back to those. This will allow us to be able to do everything with one up-to-date map.”

A large portion of the system has been in service for more than 70 years. There are approximately 65,000 linear feet of pipe in the system. Most of the system was constructed with terra cotta piping.

“It’s a lot of making sure that what we have and the risks there may be and ensuring that we are able to continue our growth,” Ambrose said.

According to Ambrose, there is no reason to expect disruptions to service during the assessment. The company conducting the evaluation, Municipal Engineering Services Company (MESCO), will use cameras to examine the condition of the piping and inspect manhole covers from above ground. MESCO will submit video taken from the assessment will to Landis as part of the results.

The final package will also include photos, inspection reports, all Level II manhole inspection photos and reports and all smoke testing reports, photos and GIS coordinates.

The assessment will also feature an evaluation of Landis’s six sanitary sewer pump stations, including photos and recommendations for renewal or rehabilitation; an updated Wastewater Asset Management Plan; a written capital project development plan including prioritization and timing of projects; and an updated 10-year Capital Improvement Plan based on the tasks performed as part of the Wastewater AIA project.

This undertaking does not include any actual repairs to the system. Landis will only know if repairs are needed once MESCO returns the assessment results.

Per the contract, the work is to be completed within 24 months.