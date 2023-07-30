Letters to the editor — July 30 Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

Vets honored at softball tournament

On July 26 at Whitley Softball Field at Catawba college, I was at the American legion softball game. (Rowan vs. Davidson) helping escorting vets and telling them where they needed to go, as it was also a night they recognised veterans at the game.

I was also tasked with giving the veterans a card to fill out. When the vets went on the field they gave the announcer the card. He would call out four things: their name, branch, rank and what conflict they served in as written on the cards. As each vet was called out, they were escorted by one of the players. They were followed by the colorguard and the playing our national anthem.

As a 12-year-old Boy Scout, I thought it was awesome to see the veterans being recognized in such a special way by the two teams. I also thought that the coach coming to where the veterans were at and personally thanking them for their service was pretty cool. I hope that the American Legion girls Softball Tournament becomes a bigger and better event in the future.

— Lucas Douthit

Boy Scout Troop 443

Attendance essential at Board of Elections meeting on early voting

The One-Stop Early Voting schedule for Rowan County for our 2023 Elections will be decided by the Board of Elections on Aug. 1. State law currently requires that early voting to be held each weekday, and on the last Saturday from Oct. 19 through Nov. 4. The decision to allow for other Saturdays and Sundays voting, is up to our local board of elections to decide.

The Rowan County Republican Party is not in favor of adding additional weekend days to the schedule. In the past when that has happened, election workers were forced to work the full period with no days off! I have heard some say that they were exhausted from the many days and long hours. This creates the likelihood of errors being made, thereby threatening the security of our elections. Also, with mail in Absentee ballots, 12 weekdays of early voting, at least one Saturday of early voting, and Election Day (Nov. 7), anyone who wants to vote has ample opportunity to vote. To think that every single day has to be a voting day is financially irresponsible, and not a good use of our resources.

The Salisbury Post recently reported that approximately 30-40 people arrived at the July BOE meeting, and voiced their concerns about not having everyday open for early voting.

Indeed, a My Turn article in The Salisbury Post on Sunday July 16, by Pam Bloom and Nan Lund listed “10 Reasons for Saturday and Sunday Voting.”

If you are as concerned about the unbridled expansion of early voting within our state and county as I am, then I encourage you to attend the Tuesday, Aug. 1, meeting at the board of elections office at 12:30 p.m. There will be a time for public comments to be made before meeting. Be sure to sign up, and let the board hear your views regarding your support for only those hours required by law.

— Tony Yon

Chairman, Rowan County GOP