Lady Legion softball: Rowan celebrates veterans; state tourney starts at Catawba on Monday Published 11:45 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Lady Legion team played short-handed on Wednesday and lost 12-2 to Davidson County.

But the focus was on the annual Veterans Night, not on the scoreboard at Catawba College’s Whitley Field.

The veterans who attended were treated to a barbecue dinner and were escorted onto the field by players so they could be recognized.

“Veterans Night went awesome,” Rowan County coach Allie Lyerly said. “We appreciated how many of them came out so we could honor them. We are thankful for their service and thankful for the sacrifices they’ve made and continue to make to protect our freedom.”

It was the last game of the regular season for Rowan County (8-5), which has had a good season in its first year playing at Catawba’s Whitley Field.

“As far as the game itself, this one was pretty rough,” Lyerly said. “But this one wasn’t about winning and losing. This one was about honoring brave men and women and showing them that they are appreciated. No matter what the scoreboard said, this one was a win.”

Rowan will be the host team and No. 4 seed for a state tournament that will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

The first game of the day will be second-seeded Davidson County vs. No. 3 seed Mint Hill at 9 a.m.

Rowan will play top-seeded Rutherford County at 11 a.m. on Monday. Rowan will play multiple games on Monday.