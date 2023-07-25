Cash, guns taken in daylight robbery Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A 20-year-old was arrested on Friday for his alleged role in a robbery and kidnapping incident that reportedly occurred on July 13.

Ramone DaJuan Galarza, 20, of Salisbury, faces a slew of charges: robbery with firearms, second-degree kidnapping, safecracking, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun and injury to person property.

Galarza’s bond was set at $1,068,500.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s reports, Galarza and two other male suspects entered a home in the 2600 block of Eagle Street in Kannapolis around 3:59 p.m. on July 13.

The suspects approached the home and reportedly yelled, “LAPD, open up.”

Reports state that once inside, the suspects held the residents at gunpoint and robbed them, taking money from a safe and several firearms.

Warrants have reportedly been taken out on the other two suspects, who will face similar charges.