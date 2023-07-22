Ashlie Miller column: Porch life Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

By Ashlie Miller

Instead of the isolation of a she-shack, I prefer porch life. On my porch, in the early mornings, I hear the birds utter their call with a steady stream of “tch-tch-tch-tch” in the background as the sprinkler waters the lawn. Neighbors pass by walking their dogs or just getting in some steps before it is too humid. My observations are pleasantly interrupted by a darting hummingbird visiting the feeder. Although alone, clearly, there are visitors. My favorite visitor is the One I meet with early — Bible open, pen ready to make notes.

Occasionally, my porch may have other visitors, someone dropping off something or picking up someone, another to pray with me or even for me. Other times, it may be a noisy afternoon of watching my children playing gel-blasters, blowing bubbles, drawing hopscotch, riding bikes in the cul-de-sac or cooling off in the sprinkler.

In the evenings, what may begin with my husband and me reflecting on the day broadens to a family experience. The night may include a board game, a round of cards, hunts for lightning bugs or lazy conversations.

It is a place of solitude, reflection, refreshment and visiting with others. Often, wisdom meets me there. There is something sacred about the porch, and I am in good company when I see its value.

Israel’s King Solomon built an impressive porch among his other architectural achievements. It was such an essential place in Solomon’s day that even Herod constructed a similar structure and called it Solomon’s Portico.

Solomon’s porch was a solid structure supported by columns and was the entry to the temple. My porch is the first place of welcome into my home and is supported by columns. I hope others feel strongly supported and welcome into my life and home as they seek counsel, friendship or accountability.

The king’s porch had a roof and could be enclosed on the sides. Likewise, mine is covered with a roof, providing shade from the sun and shelter from the rain. A porch can be a place to share your heart, concerns and dreams with a friend in privacy but look with hope as we look upward and outward.

I imagine Solomon walking his porch for Divine inspiration. Romans 1:20 speaks of how God’s divine attributes can be clearly seen by looking at creation. A porch is a great place to reflect on God as you study His Word and observe creation.

Even Jesus and his disciples enjoyed porch life. Christ taught on the porch during the Feast of Dedication (John 10:22-23). Likewise, the apostles preached (Acts 5:12) and healed in Jesus’ name while on the porch (Acts 3:11).

Your house may not have a porch. Still, the porch can be a symbol of something we can all have access to — making space in your heart and life to welcome others, provide loving support, a shelter from the outside world accompanied with hope, a place for inspiration, learning and teaching, and meeting someone in their deepest need. How can you cultivate “porch life” in your home and heart today?

Ashlie Miller makes room for friends on her porch in Concord. You may contact her at ashliemiller.com .