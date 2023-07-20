Blotter for July 20: DoorDash driver carjacked Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

SALISBURY — A woman was reportedly carjacked while delivering for DoorDash on Tuesday.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, the female victim was making a delivery around 4 p.m. when they ran into traffic in the 400 block of Park Avenue that forced her to come to a complete stop.

An assailant, described in the report as a Black female, allegedly opened the passenger door, got into the car and put it into park.

A struggle over the wheel ensued between the two women as the driver put the vehicle back into drive. During the struggle, the vehicle collided with a wall. Two additional assailants, also described as Black females, then entered the vehicle through the rear doors and reportedly began beating the driver.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the vehicle to the three carjackers who reportedly left with the vehicle.

A description of the vehicle was not included in the report.

Domestic situation turns violent

CLEVELAND — A domestic disturbance took a violent turn in Cleveland on Monday.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was the victim of assault by strangulation on Phifer Road around 1 p.m.

Fire and EMS were on scene when a woman pulled up in a vehicle. Upon examination, she revealed injuries that were consistent with being strangled.

The woman told law enforcement that her child’s father came to residence unannounced and attempted to force his way in before assaulting her. The man, identified as Kelly Campbell, reportedly left the residence. Warrants have been taken out on Campbell but had not been served as of Wednesday.

Weekend commotion

LANDIS — A pursuit that began in Kannapolis led into Landis on Sunday morning.

According to a sergeant at the Landis Department of Public Safety, the driver of the vehicle wrecked into an unoccupied garage across the street from Landis Baptist Church on North Kimmons Street around 2 a.m.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.

The Kannapolis Police Department, the N.C. Highway Patrol and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A sex offender registry violation occurred on Shue Road in China Grove on July 17.

An EBT card was stolen on Young Farm Road in Salisbury around 3:53 p.m. on July 17.

A vehicle larceny reportedly occurred on Joyner Lane in Salisbury between 6-6:15 p.m. on July 17.

In Salisbury Police reports