Blotter for July 15

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Salisbury Police reports

  • Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Faith Road between 2:30-2:34 a.m. on July 13.
  • Lost property was reported in the 300 block of Bendix Drive on July 13.
  • A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Lincolnton Road between 11:15 a.m.-noon on July 13.
  • A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Carowood Drive around 4:10 p.m. on July 13. The total estimated loss was $37.
  • Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Faith Road on July 13.
  • Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Lafayette Circle between 10-15-10:20 p.m. on July 13. 

 

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

  • Property was found on Heilig Road in Salisbury on July 12.
  • A vehicle was reported stolen on I-85 southbound on July 12.
  • An assault by strangulation on Villa Woods Drive in Salisbury was reported on July 12.
  • An assault by strangulation on Grandeur Drive in Salisbury was reported on July 12. 
  • Roger Paul Brown, 50, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 12.
  • Camille Gabrielle Oliver, 32, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and simple assault on July 12.
  • Ashley Brooke Hicks, 36, was charged with identity theft on July 12.
  • Michael Angelo Dehu, 31, was charged with littering 15-500 pounds on July 12.
  • Michael Ray Trapp, 66, was charged as a habitual felon on July 12.

