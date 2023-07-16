Blotter for July 15
Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023
In Salisbury Police reports
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Faith Road between 2:30-2:34 a.m. on July 13.
- Lost property was reported in the 300 block of Bendix Drive on July 13.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Lincolnton Road between 11:15 a.m.-noon on July 13.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Carowood Drive around 4:10 p.m. on July 13. The total estimated loss was $37.
- Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Faith Road on July 13.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Lafayette Circle between 10-15-10:20 p.m. on July 13.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- Property was found on Heilig Road in Salisbury on July 12.
- A vehicle was reported stolen on I-85 southbound on July 12.
- An assault by strangulation on Villa Woods Drive in Salisbury was reported on July 12.
- An assault by strangulation on Grandeur Drive in Salisbury was reported on July 12.
- Roger Paul Brown, 50, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 12.
- Camille Gabrielle Oliver, 32, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and simple assault on July 12.
- Ashley Brooke Hicks, 36, was charged with identity theft on July 12.
- Michael Angelo Dehu, 31, was charged with littering 15-500 pounds on July 12.
- Michael Ray Trapp, 66, was charged as a habitual felon on July 12.