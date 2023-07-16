Blotter for July 15

In Salisbury Police reports

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Faith Road between 2:30-2:34 a.m. on July 13.

Lost property was reported in the 300 block of Bendix Drive on July 13.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Lincolnton Road between 11:15 a.m.-noon on July 13.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Carowood Drive around 4:10 p.m. on July 13. The total estimated loss was $37.

Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Faith Road on July 13.