Stabbing leaves one dead in Kannapolis Published 10:53 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A stabbing early Saturday morning has left one person dead according to police.

Police arrived at a home off North Ridge Avenue around 2:30 am. in response to reports of a stabbing and found one victim dead on the back porch. Officers have said this does not appear to be a random act. Witnesses have allegedly said they saw someone leaving the residence when they arrived.

Kannapolis police ask anyone with information to contact the police department at 704-920-4000.