Ester Marsh: Why not?! Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

On July 5, 2022, I started a class called “Box Mix for Stability.” With my extensive martial arts background, we wanted to keep the cost down instead of paying for (great) programs out there. So Box Mix for Stability is focused on exercises that benefit Parkinson patients. But guess what? Yes, it benefits anyone! We, (Karen Webb who has Parkinson and was the main drive behind this) didn’t want to limit the class to Parkinson alone, we wanted anyone who needed strength, balance, flexibility or stamina to be able to attend. So my class consists of Parkinson, post stroke, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer survivors, family members and friends of participants and more. It has been so humbling to see how far they have come!

About 6 months ago, Stu Stepp, a former ultra-marathoner and multiple stroke survivor, mentioned one day during workouts, “Hey, we should enter the Dragon Boat Festival with this group.” My brain started to work. We can work towards the Dragon Boat experience (our goal is to get in the boat, get from point A to B and finish). So let me tell you this, this group has not only stepped up to the plate, it has surpassed all my expectations! The definition of perseverance is the persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success. This group is all that and more! So with the help of our amazing sponsor Accelerate Therapy & Performance, we are entered in the Dragon Boat Festival, so look for the mint green T-shirts and tanks! We are called Hurley’s Y Knots! Yes, with a nautical flare.

Next Saturday, July 22, starting at 9 a.m., more than 30 teams will participate in this ninth annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival. The festival will last to about 3 p.m. and is held at the Shrine Club on High Rock Lake, 6480 Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.

Come cheer on all the teams! And remember being persistent and with patience, anyone can accomplish amazing things!

Ester H Marsh is director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley YMCA and proud co-captain of dragon boats team Hurley Y Knots.