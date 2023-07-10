American Legion baseball: Kannapolis, Randolph, High Point advance
Published 11:12 pm Monday, July 10, 2023
Staff report
SILER CITY — Kannapolis pounded out 18 hits on Monday and finished a sweep of a best-of-three, first-round playoff series with Chatham County.
Kannapolis romped 13-3 in six inningsa t Jordan-Matthews High School. Joe Javier allowed a two-run homer but otherwise was sharp for four innings.
Brett Morris pitched the last two innings for Post 115 (17-5).
Conner Coy, Aaron Jones and Jalan Chambers had three hits for Kannapolis. Morris, Zack Helms and Brooks Hubbard had two hits.
Next for Kannapolis is High Point (14-3). That best-of-five semifinal series is scheduled to start Thursday at Finch Field. The winner will qualify for the state tournament at Campbell University.
High Point won 5-3 at Mocksville on Monday to end Mocksville’s season with a 2-0 sweep.
•••
LEXINGTON — Tanner Marsh blasted a three-run homer at Holt-Moffitt Field to lead Randolph County to a 6-1 win at Davidson County and a series sweep on Monday.
The loss ended Davidson’s season.
Randolph (21-3) advances to an Area III semifinal series against Rowan County.
That best-of-five series is scheduled to start Thursday at Newman Park on the Catawba campus. The winner will qualify for the state tournament.