American Legion baseball: Kannapolis, Randolph, High Point advance Published 11:12 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

Staff report

SILER CITY — Kannapolis pounded out 18 hits on Monday and finished a sweep of a best-of-three, first-round playoff series with Chatham County.

Kannapolis romped 13-3 in six inningsa t Jordan-Matthews High School. Joe Javier allowed a two-run homer but otherwise was sharp for four innings.

Brett Morris pitched the last two innings for Post 115 (17-5).

Conner Coy, Aaron Jones and Jalan Chambers had three hits for Kannapolis. Morris, Zack Helms and Brooks Hubbard had two hits.

Next for Kannapolis is High Point (14-3). That best-of-five semifinal series is scheduled to start Thursday at Finch Field. The winner will qualify for the state tournament at Campbell University.

High Point won 5-3 at Mocksville on Monday to end Mocksville’s season with a 2-0 sweep.

•••

LEXINGTON — Tanner Marsh blasted a three-run homer at Holt-Moffitt Field to lead Randolph County to a 6-1 win at Davidson County and a series sweep on Monday.

The loss ended Davidson’s season.

Randolph (21-3) advances to an Area III semifinal series against Rowan County.

That best-of-five series is scheduled to start Thursday at Newman Park on the Catawba campus. The winner will qualify for the state tournament.