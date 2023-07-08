Ester Marsh: The importance of weight lifting Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

I was talking to some of our members this past week about the importance of weight lifting.

Studies show that after age 40, most people lose about 1 percent of their muscle mass each year, when not lifting weights.

The obvious effect is decreasing strength. Fatigue sets in faster, and it is harder to do the things you once did. When you are weaker, walking and other activities are more difficult to do which may result in your doing it less often. That, in turn, may cause balance difficulties and an increased risk of falling. Therefore the term “When you don’t use it you lose it!”

Fortunately, studies have also shown that building muscle can stop all of these effects or even reverse them. That is true no matter how old you are or what kind of shape you are in. This includes the ability to build your body back up to full and strong muscles. You are never too old to start lifting weights! Studies have found that nursing home residents with an average age of 87 tripled their muscle strength after only 10 weeks of weight lifting and stair climbing. They also increased the size of their muscles by about 10 percent. Some regained the ability to walk without canes and to perform tasks without assistance. Personally, I have seen, and continue to see these kind of improvements. “The older and more frail a person is, the more important exercise becomes.”

Weight lifting, according to studies, is one of the most important activities that older adults should pursue to stay healthy. In fact, out of all age groups, older adults may benefit most from the practice. It is not only going to give you back the muscles you are losing or have lost, it could possibly increase your mobility and make you less dependent on others. For the older population the benefits from weight lifting outweigh the need for a washboard abdominal muscle!

The American College of Sports Medicine fitness guidelines for older adults. The organization recommends that adults age 50 and older work out with weights two or three times a week. The National Institute of Aging also recommends weight lifting and the continuance of aerobic activity. Lots of older adults think that weight lifting is for those who are already physically fit, or people hold the misconception that you get all bulked up lifting weights. You do want to talk to your doctor before you start. Lots of times older adults have existing health conditions.

More tips are:

• Use experienced and trained staff

• Is the equipment easy to use?

• Are there programs/classes available for the older adults?

• How is the atmosphere? (How does it feel to you?)

• How accessible are the staff members?

• Are there other older adults working out there?

So, start your weight lifting program (after you talk to your doctor) and get more than just your muscles back in shape!

Ester H. Marsh is director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley YMCA.