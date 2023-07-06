Blotter for July 6 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A white powdery substance was found on the side of North Long Street in East Spencer around 6:41 a.m. on July 2.

• A larceny reportedly occurred at the Webb Road Flea Market in Salisbury around 9:15 a.m. on July 2.

• Theft from a vehicle reportedly occurred on South Main Street in Salisbury around 12:46 p.m. on July 2.

• An assault reportedly occurred near Lake Fork Road in Salisbury on July 2.

• A larceny reportedly occurred on Liberty Road in Gold Hill between 7:20-8:36 p.m. on July 2.

• A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of North Main Street in China Grove between 3-8:04 a.m. on July 3.

• An assault reportedly occurred on Poole Road in Salisbury between 10:50-10:52 a.m. on July 3.

• Fraud reportedly occurred on Fisher Road in Rockwell around 11:06 a.m. on July 3.

• Larceny reportedly occurred on Hickory Lane in Salisbury between 11:19 a.m. on June 26 and 11:19 a.m. on June 27.

• A check book was reportedly stolen from Red Line Road in China Grove between 4 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022, and 4:25 on Aug. 19, 2022. It was reported on July 3.

• Larceny reportedly occurred on Cloud Top Lane in Mooresville between 9 a.m.-noon on Sept. 15, 2022. It was reported on July 3.

• A vehicle theft occurred on Old Beatty Ford Road in China Grove between 7:30 p.m. on June 27 and noon on June 28. It was reported on July 3.

• An N.C. license plate was reportedly stolen on Middle Brook Drive in Rockwell between 9 p.m. on July 2 and 3:30 p.m. on July 3.

• Demarcus Antwan McDowell, 30, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, failure to display registration plate and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia on July 2.

• Michelle Danielle Sofley, 30, was charged with harassing telephone calls on July 3.

• Melvin Eugene Maxwell, 62, possession of a firearm by a felon on July 3.

• Darius Marquis Robertson, 32, was charged with breaking and entering and resisting a public officer on July 3.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A report of property damage that occurred in the 200 block of West D. Ave. around 2:26 a.m. on July 3 was taken.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Lakewood Drive between 8 p.m. on July 2 and 10:40 a.m. on July 3.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of South Main St. between 10 p.m. on July 2 and 10 a.m. on July 3. The total estimated loss was $290.

• A dealer tag was reportedly stolen in the 900 block of Peeler Road between 6-6:45 p.m. on June 30. The total estimated loss was $50.

• Property damage that occurred in the 500 block of West Marsh Street around 11:41 a.m. on July 3 was reported.

• Fraud reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Alan Circle between 7:50 a.m. on July 1 and 2 p.m. on July 2.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 700 block of North Craige St. between 1 p.m. on July 1 and 10 a.m. on July 3. The total estimated loss was $800.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 900 block of East Lafayette St. between 1:30-1:35 p.m. on July 3.

• Fraud reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of Old Mocksville Road between 2:28 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2022 and 2:28 p.m. on March 7, 2023. The total estimated loss was $3,000.

• A burglary reportedly occurred in the 600 block of West Monroe St. between 3:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on July 3. The total estimated loss was $90.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. between 2:15-2:16 a.m. on July 4. The total estimated loss was $700.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 4 p.m. on July 2 and 6:30 a.m. on July 4. The total estimated loss was $800.

• A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 400 block of South Merritt Ave. between 3-8:30 a.m. on July 4.

• An attempted burglary reportedly occurred in the 500 block of East Innes St. between 10 a.m. on May 24 and 11 a.m. on June 27.

• Maria Antoinette, 41, was charged with second-degree trespassing on July 3.

• Junie Christopher Pagan, 20, was charged as a fugitive from justice on July 4.