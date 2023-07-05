Salisbury teen suffers weekend gunshot wound Published 11:33 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

SALISBURY — A teen was reportedly shot on Sunday shortly before 1 a.m. but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Salisbury Police reports, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Old Wilkesboro Road around 12:50 a.m. regarding reported gunshots.

Responding officers reportedly found three juveniles who indicated that they were walking down Old Wilkesboro Road, near the intersection of Industrial Avenue, when a “dark-in-color” vehicle drove by and did a burnout. The juveniles told police that they began running when they thought they heard a gunshot.

EMS transported one of the juveniles to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Despite initial reports from the teen that he was not hit, a gunshot wound was discovered at the hospital.

According to reports, the teen’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening, but he did sustain a broken femur.

Investigators were unable to find any shell casings at the scene.