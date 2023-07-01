Ashlie Miller: A good name Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

By Ashlie Miller

Like a modern, online edition of the white pages, it is easy to learn someone’s family surname or maiden name, thanks to Facebook. You may find many family tree members through just a few clicks on sites like ancestry.com. Last names and family trees have always fascinated me — from where they are derived and their prominence in certain countries, states and regions.

The family who welcomed me after my father died and my mother remarried was the Lawrence family. Most of my life, I recall seeing a framed, cross-stitched piece that said, “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches… (Proverbs 22:1)” in my grandparents’ home.

I have witnessed this truth within this family, well-known for embracing as family those who were not family by blood — foster children, adopted children, step-grandchildren and close friends. If you speak this name in the towns nearby, you are met with a positive response. Every time. It is not a family of extravagant means, but there is extravagant love. There is integrity in this name, good character and godly wisdom.

But not all of us were blessed with “good names” in our family of origin. There may be generations of hurt, betrayal and even hate that our family name connotes. Shame at mentioning the last name. Maybe an association with an infamous family name raises an eyebrow at the checkout line. You may avoid using that name when placing an order.

It could be that you have not rightfully earned the honor that comes with your family name of origin. You may live in shame for bringing disgrace upon those who have loved you well. When others find out to whom you belong, there is a moment of disbelief that you are their child or grandchild. You were brought up better, after all.

Is there hope? Can we ever lift our heads? Yes! In Revelation 2:17, God speaks of giving to those who overcome (those who have trusted Christ as Savior and have endured) a white stone with a new name written upon it.

When we trade the identity we were born with for a new spiritual identity and are called “Christian,” we receive a name that we do not earn but one that is gifted to us by grace. When our Father looks at us, He sees His child. He bestows us love and blessing that we could not merit alone. We want to live in a way that reflects that name and brings honor. Sometimes, we may stumble and cause others to wonder in disbelief that we belong to Him, but He loves us and can transform us.

Have you thought about not only who you are but whose you are? How has a “good name” brought you comfort and given you renewed purpose?

