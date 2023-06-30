Blotter for June 30

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A sex offender registry violation occurred on Fading D Farm Road in Salisbury around 9:58 a.m. on June 27.

Threats were reportedly communicated on Paige Drive in Salisbury between 7:30-:35 a.m. on June 27.

A larceny reportedly occurred on Faith Road in Salisbury between noon on April 1 and noon on June 23.

A report of fraud was taken on Shores Acres Road in Salisbury on June 27.

Ronald Lee Jackson, 60, was charged with misuse of 911 emergency telephone system.

Kayla La Shae Evans, 24, was charged with attempted obtaining property by false pretenses, financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretenses and identity theft on June 27.

Crystal Deanne Rowland, 49, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses

Cornelius Lopez Colson, 47, was charged with larceny on June 27.

John Roach Reynolds, 50, was charged with assault on a female on June 27.

Travis Simeon Hicks, 33, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property on June 27.

Avery Michael Bostian, 30, was charged with larceny on June 27.

Angel Antonio Vega, was charged with simple assault and resisting a public officer on June 27.

Gogita Asanidze, 38, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia on June 27.

Randy Eugene Whitehead, 65, was charged with failure to notify online identifiers – sex offender registry on June 27.