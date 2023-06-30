Blotter for June 30
Published 12:00 am Friday, June 30, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A sex offender registry violation occurred on Fading D Farm Road in Salisbury around 9:58 a.m. on June 27.
- Threats were reportedly communicated on Paige Drive in Salisbury between 7:30-:35 a.m. on June 27.
- A larceny reportedly occurred on Faith Road in Salisbury between noon on April 1 and noon on June 23.
- A report of fraud was taken on Shores Acres Road in Salisbury on June 27.
- Ronald Lee Jackson, 60, was charged with misuse of 911 emergency telephone system.
- Kayla La Shae Evans, 24, was charged with attempted obtaining property by false pretenses, financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretenses and identity theft on June 27.
- Crystal Deanne Rowland, 49, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses
- Cornelius Lopez Colson, 47, was charged with larceny on June 27.
- John Roach Reynolds, 50, was charged with assault on a female on June 27.
- Travis Simeon Hicks, 33, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property on June 27.
- Avery Michael Bostian, 30, was charged with larceny on June 27.
- Angel Antonio Vega, was charged with simple assault and resisting a public officer on June 27.
- Gogita Asanidze, 38, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia on June 27.
- Randy Eugene Whitehead, 65, was charged with failure to notify online identifiers – sex offender registry on June 27.
- Dameon Trent Wise, 19, was charged with communicating threats on June 27.
In Salisbury Police reports
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Wiley Ave. between 3-6 a.m. on June 28.
- A simple assault reportedly occurred in the 600 block of East Cemetery St. around 7:35 a.m. on June 28.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 900 block of East Lafayette St. between 8 p.m. on June 27 and 8:10 p.m. on June 28.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Jake Alexander Blvd. around 7:50 a.m. on June 28.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave. between 4 p.m. on June 27 and 8:30 a.m. on June 28. The total estimated loss was $40.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Ave. around 9:40 p.m. on June 25.
- Jeremiah Dayquan Howie, 32, was charged with resisting, obstructing, delaying an officer on June 28.
- Brandy Nicole Ramsey, 46, was charged with felony larceny on June 28.