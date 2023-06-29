Blotter for June 29

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Credit card fraud reportedly occurred on Tarheel Trail in Salisbury between 9:24 a.m. on June 1 and 9:24 a.m. on June 16.

A larceny reportedly occurred on Briggs Road in Salisbury between 3:46-8:55 a.m. on June 26.

A larceny reportedly occurred on Mt. Hope Church Road in Salisbury around 10:36 a.m. on June 26.

Threats were reportedly communicated on Airport Road in Salisbury between 12:45-12:48 p.m. on June 24.

Chris Lewis, 39, was charged with simple affray and simple assault on June 26.

Omar Elijah Boyd, 19, was charged with motor-vehicle larceny and breaking and entering a building on June 26.

Rex Clayton Scarborough, 55, was charged with communicating threats and violating a protective order on June 26.

Victoria Lee Houchin, 41, was charged with violating a protective order on June 26.

Andre Gerode McDowell, 41, was charged with contempt of court on June 26.