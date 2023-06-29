Blotter for June 29
Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- Credit card fraud reportedly occurred on Tarheel Trail in Salisbury between 9:24 a.m. on June 1 and 9:24 a.m. on June 16.
- A larceny reportedly occurred on Briggs Road in Salisbury between 3:46-8:55 a.m. on June 26.
- A larceny reportedly occurred on Mt. Hope Church Road in Salisbury around 10:36 a.m. on June 26.
- Threats were reportedly communicated on Airport Road in Salisbury between 12:45-12:48 p.m. on June 24.
- Chris Lewis, 39, was charged with simple affray and simple assault on June 26.
- Omar Elijah Boyd, 19, was charged with motor-vehicle larceny and breaking and entering a building on June 26.
- Rex Clayton Scarborough, 55, was charged with communicating threats and violating a protective order on June 26.
- Victoria Lee Houchin, 41, was charged with violating a protective order on June 26.
- Andre Gerode McDowell, 41, was charged with contempt of court on June 26.
- Joshua Martin Witman, 44, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm by a felon on June 26.
In Salisbury Police reports
- Larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Arlington Street between 6 p.m. on June 26 and 7 a.m. on June 27. The total estimated loss was $450.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 600 block of W. Monroe Street between 3 a.m.-8:10 p.m. on June 27. The total estimated loss was $800.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Grim Street between 1 p.m. on June 22 and 11:15 p.m. on June 27. The total estimated loss was $2,450.
- Logan Gage Snyder, 18, was charged with larceny on June 27.
- Carlos Ryuken Rodriguez, 27, was charged with larceny on June 27.
- Emily Ann Lambert, 40, was charged with resisting, delaying, obstructing a public officer on June 27.
- Daniel Lee Russell, 39, was charged with resisting, delaying, obstructing a public officer on June 27.