Lead admin of Faith Academy stepping down, new staff announced Published 12:07 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

FAITH — Long-time Rowan County educator Dr. Sarah Hensley, lead administrator of Faith Academy, is stepping down from her position effective June 30.

The Board of Directors of Faith Academy Charter School announced the resignation of Hensley this weekend. Hensely was hired as the lead administrator in the fall of 2020, when the school opened. The board has hired Alison Moore, experienced educator with Rowan and Cabarrus public schools, as lead administrator and principal for K-6 grades.

George Wilhelm, chairman of the FACS Board of Directors, thanked Hensley for her leadership as founding director of the school, “stepping in from the beginning to hire exemplary teachers and staff and to supply the school with needed supplies. It is not possible to state in a few words the expertise Dr. Hensley has brought to this effort,” he said.

Tim Williams, board member, said that Hensley “has given 200 percent to make sure that Faith Academy Charter School has succeeded. She makes decisions with children in mind.”

Hensley issued a statement about her tenure which reads in part: “My work began in June 2020 when I was asked by the board of directors to assist them to obtain a charter from the North Carolina State Board of Education that would turn the vision for Faith Academy into a reality. I accepted the challenge and made a commitment to bring 40 years of experience as a public-school teacher, principal and central office director to lead this new adventure. Three years later with the help and dedication of countless friends, colleagues, community members, parents and others I believe a strong foundation has been built upon which Faith Academy can continue to grow.”

Moore has served in interim positions and as a substitute teacher at FACS and was principal at Cox Mill and R. Brown McAlister elementary schools in Cabarrus County for 18 years. She also was a teacher at North Rowan, Morgan and Faith elementary schools in Rowan County. Among her proficiencies are mentoring, curriculum and instructional strategies, Wilhelm said. She is ABD (All But Dissertation) for her PhD from N.C. A&T University.

Chad Mitchell has been hired to serve as principal for grades 7-9. He has worked as a teacher, curriculum facilitator and athletic director at East Rowan High School since 1999. Among his skills are mentoring and training of faculty, budget and policy management and Virtual Academy, Wilhelm said. He holds master’s degrees in both educational leadership and business administration and is a lifelong resident of Faith.

The school, Rowan County’s only charter school, has grown rapidly since its inception after the closing of the public school in Faith in 2021. A ninth grade has been added, along with additional classrooms in first, second and third grades. A total of 779 students are enrolled for the academic year that begins Aug. 14.

This meets the board’s enrollment goal. The school has a wait list of more than 350 families, after adding 279 students for the 2023-’24 school year. Students are chosen each year by lottery. A new school building, scheduled for completion Aug. 1, will house grades K-9 the first year. The current school building, the former public school, will be renovated to house grades 9-12. The board plans to add an additional grade level each school year until reaching the goal of K-12.

Hensley, in her career in public education, served as a teacher, principal, district administrator and educational consultant. She was twice recognized as Teacher of the Year and was also recognized as Principal of the Year at the elementary and middle school level. During her principalship at Corriher Lipe Middle School, the school was recognized as a “School of Distinction” and a “Top 25” school in the state of North Carolina.

FACS originated after the closing of Faith Elementary School, with citizens of Faith of the strong belief that closing the school would damage the community. Faith School was the center of the community from 1928-2021, earning a stellar reputation in the educational field. The concerned citizens wanted to continue its “Faith foundation.”

The board is involved in a $2 million fund-raising project, with close to $300,000 raised to date, according to Williams, chairman of Building Faith for Future Leaders.