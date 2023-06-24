Ester Marsh: How about a staycation? Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

A “staycation” can be lots of fun!

Not all people are able to go on a trip during the summer months. Whether it’s due to finances, job, illness, you name it, fact is that not everyone goes on a vacation.

That does not mean that you cannot have a memorable summer!

Salisbury really works hard to have, recruit and bring exciting events to our city. So even if you don’t have any plans to go on vacation, plan your summer with exciting events during your staycation. Check out the city’s website for an exciting summer schedule at www.visitsalisburync.com/events/

Of course, our new Bell Tower Green Park has awesome events or have a fun picnic and play right there. And there is our beautiful Dan Nicolas Park where many of the activities are free, and if there is a cost it is very low. How about a day at Tiger World or Lazy 5 Ranch?

I have mentioned Salisbury Community Park before. It is off Hurley School Road and it is a beautiful park to take your dog on a leash, your mountain bike, run the trails or walk on a paved path that goes past Salisbury Community lake with plenty fish in this lake for fishing which can be a great fun family event. Make sure you get your permit through N.C. Wildlife before you throw your line in the lake!

As you can see, with planning and a little bit of research you can have a fun-filled, active summer. At our YMCA, we have a fun-filled Camp Wallace summer camp for kids each week this summer. How about coming to the pool and splash pad with your family?

Check out our website to see what is going on at any of our six amazing Ys at https://rocabymca.org/

With a YMCA membership, you can go to any YMCA in the country for free. As long you go 51 percent of the time to your home YMCA you can visit all the others. University YMCA, on this side of Charlotte, has an amazing outdoor splash park and outdoor pool with slides which are so much fun! Or join a local outdoor pool.

Just because you are not going on a vacation doesn’t mean that this summer has to be uneventful or boring. Check your budget (if any at all), check your days and plan this summer so it is memorable, fun and active for you and your family.

My grandbabies from Virginia were here this past week and with all the rain we had to make some changes due to the weather. We found a great Discovery Kids in Huntersville focusing on the young ones and we had a blast! And if it is just you, check with your local YMCA, church or Rufty-Homes Senior Center for fun-filled trips and activities to keep you active and excited throughout the summer. On July 26, our Hurley YMCA has a trip planned for our active older adults to the Lazy 5 Ranch. The pandemic put a big hurting on everyone’s planned trips but we are finally starting to recover and adding day trips and other events for you to do.

I am wishing everyone a wonderful and fit and active summer whether it’s on vacation or staycation!

Ester H. Marsh is director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley YMCA.