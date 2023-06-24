Blotter for June 24
Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 24, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A probationer reportedly cut off their ankle monitor on North Main Street in Salisbury between noon on June 19 and 9:48 a.m. on June 21.
- A probationer reportedly cut off their ankle monitor on Happy Hollow Road in Rockwell between noon on June 19 and 11:20 a.m. on June 21.
- Some attempted to gain entry by force into a camper in the 200 block of Paul Road in Rockwell between 1:30 a.m.-5:07 p.m. on June 21.
- Rodney Gene Hyatt, 31, was charged with assault on a female, resist, obstruct, delay an officer and false imprisonment common law on June 21.
- Teresa Hope Ford, 47, was charged with first-degree attempted burglary on June 21.
- Anthony Wayne Givens, 43, was charged with tampering, interfering with electronic monitoring device on June 21.
- Kenneth Wayne Moose Jr., 41, was charged with sell, deliver a schedule-III controlled substance and sell, deliver a schedule-IV controlled substance on June 21.
- Ian Jermaine Nel, 46, was charged with child abuse and trafficking cocaine on June 21.