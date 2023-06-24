Blotter for June 24

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A probationer reportedly cut off their ankle monitor on North Main Street in Salisbury between noon on June 19 and 9:48 a.m. on June 21.

A probationer reportedly cut off their ankle monitor on Happy Hollow Road in Rockwell between noon on June 19 and 11:20 a.m. on June 21.

Some attempted to gain entry by force into a camper in the 200 block of Paul Road in Rockwell between 1:30 a.m.-5:07 p.m. on June 21.

Rodney Gene Hyatt, 31, was charged with assault on a female, resist, obstruct, delay an officer and false imprisonment common law on June 21.

Teresa Hope Ford, 47, was charged with first-degree attempted burglary on June 21.

Anthony Wayne Givens, 43, was charged with tampering, interfering with electronic monitoring device on June 21.

Kenneth Wayne Moose Jr., 41, was charged with sell, deliver a schedule-III controlled substance and sell, deliver a schedule-IV controlled substance on June 21.