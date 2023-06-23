Blotter for June 23
Published 12:04 am Friday, June 23, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission entered narcotics into the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office evidence control on June 20.
- A Remington 770 rifle was reportedly stolen on South Main Street in Salisbury around 9 a.m. on June 9 and reported on June 20. The total estimated loss was $300.
- Two dogs reportedly damaged a car on Old Oak Lane in Woodleaf while attempting to get to a cat around 8:04 a.m. on June 20.
- Money was reportedly taken out of a victim’s bank account at an ATM on Tree Limb Lane in Kannapolis between 9:34 a.m. on June 5 and 8:34 a.m. on June 20. The total estimated loss was $429.
- A 2018 Toyota Camry was reportedly stolen on White Road in Mt. Ulla between 11:39 on June 19 and 7:30 a.m. on June 20. The total estimated loss was $10,000.
- A Rowan County motor-vehicle accident on Deal Road in Mooresville around 1:24 p.m. on June 20 resulted in property damage.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 10000 block of Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland between 5:48 p.m. on June 17 and 5:48 p.m. on June 20.
- A juvenile was reportedly assaulted on Dogwood Court in Salisbury around 5:51 p.m. on June 20.
- A 9mm semi-automatic firearm was reportedly stolen on Hwy. 601 in Salisbury between 7-7:15 p.m. on June 20. The total estimated loss was $300.
- Ryan Tyler Singleton, 39, was charged with failure to appear and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer on June 20.
- Courtney Alicia McDaniel, 41, was charged with possession of marijuana .5-1.5 ounces, resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on June 20.