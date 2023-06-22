Blotter for June 22 Published 12:01 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

In Salisbury Police reports

• An officer responded to a reported breaking and entering in the 100 block of Elm Street around 1 a.m. on June 20.

• An assault reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of North Jackson Street around 12:50 p.m. on June 20.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Keystone Drive between 11:35 a.m.-4:41 p.m. on June 20. The total estimated loss was $200.

• Payton Drew Peterson, 24, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass on June 20.

• Maria Antionette Simpson, 41, was charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer on June 20.

• Andrew Lee Vernon, 28, was charged with felony breaking and entering on June 20.

• Jinikia Jemeria Zyonna Glenn, 22, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on June 20.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• An assault reportedly occurred on Backwoods Lane in China Grove between 12:10-12:21 a.m. on June 19.

• A report of marijuana possession reportedly occurred on Bringle Ferry Road around 12:54 a.m. on June 19.

• A disturbance was reported on Windsor Wood Trail in Rockwell around 2:45 p.m. on June 19.

• A larceny from a building reportedly occurred on Peregrine Way in Salisbury between 11 a.m. on June 18 and 2:30 p.m. on June 19.

• Devante Rashad Horne, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana .5-1.5 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia on June 19.

• Robert Douglas Stanley, 51, was charged with first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools on June 19.

• Alexus Burshell Bost, 22, was charged with simple assault on June 19.

• Sally Ann Peyton, 33, was charged with simple assault on June 19.

• Tanner Anthony Morton, 22, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon on June 19.