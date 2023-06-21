Blotter for June 21 Published 12:03 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

In Salisbury Police reports

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Dan Street between 5-8:30 a.m. on June 17. The total estimated loss was $105.

• Fraud reportedly occurred in the 900 block of Fairmont Ave. between 3 p.m. June 14 and noon on June 15.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 400 block of W. 15th Street around 12:54 p.m. on June 17.

• Threats were reportedly communicated in the 100 block of Reamer Circle between 2 p.m. on April 17 and 2:01 p.m. on June 17.

• A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 2:25-2:30 p.m. on June 17.

• A purse was reportedly snatched in the 200 block of Faith Road around 8:25 p.m. on June 17. The total estimated loss was $150.

• Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Kenly Street around 9:30 p.m. on June 17.

• Juveniles reportedly attempting to break into vehicles were located in the 1200 block of Forestdale Drive around 7:35 a.m. on June 18.

• A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Lincolnton Road between 3-10 p.m. on June 17.

• An assault reportedly occurred in the 100 block of W. Henderson Street between 4-4:10 p.m. on June 18.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Faith Road between 10 p.m. on June 15 and 5:30 a.m. on June 16. The total estimated loss was $135.

• A Bobcat skid steer was reportedly stolen from the 500 block of Corporate Circle between 3:30 p.m. on June 16 and 6:45 a.m. on June 19.

• Larceny reportedly occurred in the 900 block of Grace Church Road between 5:45 a.m. on June 17 and 7:30 a.m. on June 19. The total estimated loss was $400.

• Property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Elm Street between 12:45-1 a.m. on June 20.

• A report of trespassing was taken in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue around 2:10 a.m. on June 20.