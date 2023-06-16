High school basketball: Monroe will coach Cougars Published 4:49 am Friday, June 16, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Chloe Monroe has been named as the head coach for Carson girls basketball.

The 30-year-old UNC graduate is on staff. She is a math teacher at Carson and was Carson’s Teacher of the Year in 2022.

She follows Brooke Misenheimer Stouder, who was head coach for 17 seasons and 446 games — from Carson’s first practice to her recent resignation.

Stouder’s final bottom line was 263-183, a remarkable record considering a 4-67 start, and she guided Carson to the 2021 3A state championship with an undefeated season.

So there are big shoes for Monroe to fill.

Monroe is well-qualified to fill them. She’s been on the bench with Stouder for years.

Carson was 3-21 last season, and there’s likely another rebuilding season ahead, so Monroe will have some time to settle in without the weight of huge expectations.

Monroe also has been an one-the-floor Cougar. She was an excellent basketball guard who was Carson’s leading career scorer when she graduated in 2012. Her total of 856 points was eclipsed quite a few times in the years that followed.

Monroe was all-county in basketball in 2010-11 and 2011-12. She was a deadly 3-point shooter, and she got a lot of layups off steals.

Monroe was moved up to the Carson varsity midway through the 2008-09 season, her freshman year. She averaged 4.1 points as a freshman and 7.6 as a sophomore.

When Monroe was a junior in 2010-11, Carson experienced its first winning season with an 18-7 record.

As a senior in 2011-12, Monroe was a leader for a 23-4 team that put together a breakthrough season and was conference co-champion. One of Monroe’s teammates was freshman Alex Allen, who is now the head coach at South Rowan.

Monroe also has served as a softball assistant for the Cougars.

She was even better at softball than basketball as a player and was Rowan County Player of the Year in 2012 after a fantastic season.