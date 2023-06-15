Faith Board of Aldermen votes to increase water irrigation prices Published 12:04 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

FAITH — While efforts to finish the new well in the town of Faith are continuing, the Board of Aldermen have voted to add a new irrigation plan to the proposed budget. On Tuesday, the board voted 4 to 1 in favor of putting into place a tiered payment system that would increase payments on gallons of water as residents use more.

If officially adopted, the new rate will go into effect on Aug. 1. The prices will remain the same for anyone that uses up to 10,000 gallons of water. The first 3,500 gallons of water will cost $9.50 a month and then $2.20 a month for every 1,000 gallons after that. Previously, anyone who used more than 3,500 gallons of water would pay $2.20 for every extra 1,000 gallons of water used.

Tier two will contain people who use between 10,0001 and 50,000 gallons of water. Every 1,000 gallons of water in this tier will cost the resident $4.40 per month.

Tier three will be for irrigation users that use over 50,000 gallons of water, and will total a cost of $6.60 a month per 1,000 gallons of water.

The measure comes as the town’s new well project, which began in August of last year, has gone on longer than originally anticipated. Due to the strain this has placed on the town’s water supplies, the town has implemented the new irrigations rates as a measure to reduce the amount of water being used.

Alderman Gary Gardner was the only member of the board to vote against the measure, stating that he would prefer cutting off or restricting amounts of water used for irrigation over raising the price of irrigation in the town.

“If we don’t get the well on before the fall, then I suggest we cut these irrigation pumps off period. I’d rather have water to drink and take a bath and wash dishes in then have it swimming around on the front yard,” said Gardner.

The new irrigation rates are part of the town’s proposed budget for 2023 and 2024. The town will hold the official vote on the final budget, including the new irrigation rates, on June 27.