American Legion baseball: Rowan routs Mooresville again Published 9:49 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Corbin Bailey threw a five-inning no-hitter, and Rowan County crushed Mooresville 12-0 in five innings on Wednesday.

Rowan scored five runs in the bottom of the first at Newman Park, and there was never any doubt about Rowan’s eighth straight American Legion baseball victory.

Rowan (17-2, 4-0) socked six doubles and had 13 hits, while making 12 outs, in a game that was shortened by the 10-run rule.

Bailey (3-0) had an undefeated high school season for West Rowan, so he’s still perfect for 2023. He threw only 49 pitches. He struck out two and walked one.

Morgan Padgett stayed hot with two doubles. Matthew Connolly, Hayden Simmerson, JT Taylor and Cole Johnson also had doubles.

Getting two hits each were Luke Graham, JT Taylor, Emory Taylor, Padgett and Simmerson.

Everyone in the Rowan lineup scored. Seven drove in at least one run.

Rowan plays at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. That’s a makeup of a rainout with Davidson County.

Mooresville 000 00 — 0 0 2

Rowan Co. 510 6x — 12 13 1

W — Bailey (3-0)