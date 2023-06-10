Ester Marsh: Traveling and getting the flu Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

I am back from the Netherlands! I had a fabulous time and got to do everything and see everyone I wanted to see. I had some challenges with my suitcase on the trip there. Arriving in Dusseldorf, my suitcase did not make it. I figure in over 34 years I only missed my suitcase once. Two days later finally got my suitcase. On the trip back I had a long wait in Washington and saw my suitcase which I had to take through customs so they could but it on the next plane to Charlotte. It was packed in Charlotte! It was right before race weekend and Memorial Day weekend. I was waiting again on my suitcase. I am thinking “what are the chances?” Losing my suitcase going and coming back. Well, they did. So by the time my husband and I left the airport I have been traveling 24 hours and needless to say, I was exhausted.

The day after Memorial Day I started feeling “weird.” Thought maybe a bad cold or just exhaustion but unfortunately I ended up with the flu! I do not get the flu vaccine because I have not been sick with the flu and I didn’t want to mess with a good thing. Well, that is going to change! I thought I was going to die. I ended up in the hospital being very dehydrated and other issues due to the flu. I tested positive for Influenza A. This is what the CDC says about Influenza A and B:

“Influenza A and B viruses cause seasonal epidemics of disease in people (known as flu season) almost every winter in the United States. Influenza A viruses are the only influenza viruses known to cause flu pandemics (i.e., global epidemics of flu disease). A pandemic can occur when a new and different influenza A virus emerges that infects people, has the ability to spread efficiently among people, and against which people have little or no immunity.”

I am 99 percent certain I got the flu on the plane. In Washington after an 8-hour flight, we were sitting in the plane for over an hour before we left the aircraft. People were hacking and coughing, and I thought I was probably going to get a cold. Never thought I would get the flu. Most people get diagnosed with the common cold. And it is the most diagnosed and frequent infection which affects all ages today. Except in the elderly, frail or newborns, colds are not especially dangerous. Colds generally take care of themselves in 7-10 days and don’t require special treatment other than rest. You can ease aches and pains with over the counter pain relievers. Most doctors recommend rest and lots of fluids.

The flu (influenza) is a contagious virus common between the fall and spring (late for me) when temperatures and immune systems are at their lowest. The flu is spread through direct contact and airborne germs, which are released into the air through coughing and sneezing. The easiest and most effective way is to get a flu shot before November when the flu season begins. Flu strains change year to year so an annual shot is recommended. Washing your hands frequently and keeping a safe distance from flu sufferers, help prevent you from getting the flu. So if you are knowingly sick and travel and/or come to work out anyway, you aren’t only affecting everyone who is in the plane with you, or at the gym, you are not doing your body any justice. Doctors recommend in both cases rest and plenty of fluids. I am still rebuilding from being deathly sick and as you might know, patience is not one of my strongest virtues! I am still resting a lot, and hydrating as much as I can and with time my body will be back to normal! I can’t wait!

Ester H. Marsh is director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.